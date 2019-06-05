You Can Get a Hunky Pool Float To Keep You Company This Summer for Just $19

Pool floats have become more and more extravagant over the years. From an inflatable avocado whose pit doubles as a beach ball to a fire-breathing dragon float that Game of Thrones fans will appreciate, the possibilities of what can be turned into a flotation device are endless. So of course, it’s only fitting that a boyfriend pool float has come along: Meet Chad, the “Inflatable Hunk” pool float.

The $19 floatie has been making waves on the retail giant’s site, and many shoppers are purchasing it for bachelorette parties or as gag gifts for their friends. It features a muscley hunk wearing sunglasses attached to a red-and-white striped float with a cup holder. “This fabulous floating hunk is the ultimate pool buddy and he’ll even hold [your] cocktail,” says the product description. “Keep your cool as you relax in his muscly arms. Lie back and admire the view.” According to shoppers, the name “Chad” is printed on the hunk’s shorts, too.

“‘Chad’ was a huge hit at a bachelorette party. He spent the whole weekend holding various babes afloat, and his muscles were a warm embrace that every gal enjoyed,” one customer wrote.

“Chad is pretty awesome! I bought this as a gag gift and ended up keeping him for myself,” wrote another reviewer. “The looks I get from people are totally worth it! And I love the cup holder.”

While Chad hasn’t racked up too many reviews (though we anticipate tons more coming in once summer starts), the float is already sold out on Amazon. However, don’t let that sway you from purchasing the hunk of your dreams. You can still add it to your cart and purchase, just expect delivery towards the end of June, when the float is back in stock. If you can’t wait, you can also get Chad as just a selfie frame ($13.99; amazon.com) sans float — either way, he’ll be sure to spice up any party this summer.