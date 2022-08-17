Shoppers Are Buying This 'Quality' Sheet Set on Repeat — and It's on Sale for as Little as $17

There's nothing like slipping into a comfortable, cozy bed at the end of a long day and feeling totally relaxed. Unless of course your bed isn't comfy and cozy and heading to bed feels more like a chore than a reprieve.

If that's how you feel, you're probably long overdue for an upgrade on your bedding, and sheets are the most important place to start. Thankfully Amazon shoppers are in luck, as the luxurious Premium Sheet Set from Infinitee Xclusives is on sale for as little as $17 now.

Designed for ideal comfort, the sheets are breathable enough for year-round use — cool in summer and cozy in the winter. They're also made with luxuriously silky and soft brushed microfiber, so getting into bed at the end of the day is a treat, not a hassle.

Amazon

Buy It! Infinitee Xclusives Premium Sheet Set, $16.99 (orig. $24.99); amazon.com

The sheets are designed to resist wrinkles and shrinking, so they can withstand the tests of time. And the array of attractive color options means there's a style for any bedroom. Plus, they come in twin, queen, and king sizes, so you can upgrade beds across the whole house. Plus, there's an option to only opt for the fitted sheet if you don't need the additional flat sheet and pillowcases included in the full set.

And, to keep things easy, the sheets are all machine washable, without losing their color after washes. So you can have clean, fresh soft sheets anytime, and they'll keep looking great.

Reviewers are excited about the sheets, calling them "very comfortable to touch." Another five-star review added, "They fit my bed nicely. They did not look wrinkly and they were comfortable."

A third reviewer who praised the sheets enthusiastically said they were "going to buy more" of them. Meanwhile, another shopper already had been buying them on repeat, and said, "This is my fourth purchase of sheets and duvet covers from this seller. The quality is consistently excellent… [and] the colors stay true after many washes. A great buy!"

If you're ready to try a set for yourself, grab the Infinitee Xclusives Premium Sheets while they're still discounted for as little as $17 on Amazon.

Buy It! Infinitee Xclusives Premium Sheet Set, $16.99 (orig. $24.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Infinitee Xclusives Premium Sheet Set, $16.99 (orig. $24.99); amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.