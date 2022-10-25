Halloween is almost here, but that doesn't mean you've run out of time to decorate for a costume party this weekend or trick-or-treaters on Monday.

Amazon has an abundance of affordable Halloween decorations, from posable skeletons to pumpkin string lights. With fast shipping, they are expected to arrive by the weekend, which means you'll still have some time to enjoy them before the actual holiday, and they can be reused again next year. Plus, none of these decorations take long to set up, and they can be used in just about any room in your house

Did we mention that prices are up to 59 percent off? Instead of spending precious time surfing through the site, we pulled out the best last-minute Halloween decorations on Amazon worth shopping now, and they start at just $7.

Indoor Halloween Decorations

Is a party really complete without string lights? Of course it's not, and right now, there are several Halloween-themed options available at Amazon. These battery-powered pumpkin lantern lights are too cute to pass up — try stringing them over a snack table or a pumpkin carving station. The 8-foot strand includes 10 jack-o-lanterns that can be assembled in just a few minutes, and the LED lights don't generate heat, so they can safely stay lit all night without worry.

One reviewer said they "create a nice dim glow," adding that their lights lasted a month "without ever turning them off" on just one set of batteries. The lights require two AA batteries, which you can buy separately.

Witches probably come to mind when you think of Halloween, and for those who wish to have a witchy-inspired party, a cauldron is essential. This medium-size black cauldron, on sale for $20, can be used to hold candy, punch, or creepy decor. It measures 12 inches in diameter and is relatively lightweight and durable, according to Amazon reviewers.

One shopper described it as "quite large" — they planned to fill the cauldron with dry ice and place a punch bowl on top to create fog while keeping the beverage cold. Another reviewer, who used it for the same purpose, said it held 7 gallons of ice and kept it cool for "over 12 hours."

Another easy and affordable way to decorate is by using wall stickers. This 88-piece set includes four different sizes of black bat stickers that have a 3D design to make them look more realistic than traditional wall decals. Arrange them in one big cluster, or place them in several rooms so the whole house is cohesively decorated.

Start by putting the adhesive squares on the back of each bat wing, then stick them to a smooth, dry surface for the best results. One reviewer claimed that they are "easy to remove then stick to a different location," so you might be able to reuse them next year.

Halloween is less than a week away, so don't miss your chance to decorate. Keep scrolling to see the full list of items you should consider adding to your cart while Halloween decor is on sale at Amazon.

