A Handheld Vacuum That Can 'Suck Up Fur from Floors, Carpet, and Furniture' Is on Sale for $50 at Amazon

Whether there are crumbs caught between couch cushions or dirt stuck on the carpeting inside your car, opt for a handheld vacuum that gets into those nooks and crannies where debris may be lingering for an easy clean. Amazon is home to a variety of household cleaning devices, including a vacuum shoppers say is "perfect" for cleaning up "quick messes" — and it's on sale.

Right now, the Iminso Handheld Cordless Vacuum is going for $50, which is $150 off its original price. The "very quiet and effective" handheld vacuum has two suction modes available between 5,000 and 9,000 pascals, and a HEPA filtration system that filters dust, dirt, and debris and releases clean air in its place. And since the device is cordless, it's easy to maneuver around, so you can use it without having to worry about tripping on the power cord or accidentally unplugging it.



The lightweight device has two built-in LED lights for better visibility as you clean and comes with a two-in-one crevice tool/brush that helps you get into hard-to-reach places. Plus, there's an additional brush tip included that's ideal for picking up unwanted pet hair and cleaning carpets with ease. To empty the dustbin, simply open it and pour it into the garbage before the next use.

When the lithium-ion battery runs low, utilize the charging base, and in three hours, you'll be left with a fully-charged vacuum — that means a full 30-minute run time. For added convenience, there's a blue light indicator to let you know when the device is fully charged, so you're not left guessing.



Shoppers have dished out praise for the cleaning device. One shopper said it has a "sleek design and powerful suction," while another impressed reviewer who gave the vacuum a five-star rating wrote, "The suction is great even using the attachments… The battery life is long enough to do several jobs."

Plus, pet owners are impressed with how well the small vacuum picks up hair. "We have three long-haired cats, and the vacuum is used frequently to suck up fur from floors, carpet, and furniture," a shopper wrote. "It holds a powerful charge long enough to peruse the entire house and tackle everything that needs vacuuming."

If you're looking for a cordless device to make vacuuming a breeze, take a hint from Amazon shoppers and get the Iminso Handheld Cordless Vacuum while it's on sale now.

