Amazon Shoppers Say This Tower Fan Turns 'Texas Summers Into Heaven,' and It's on Sale
The July humidity is gearing up to easily transition into oppressive August heat — and in the meantime, we're all spending copious amounts of time standing in front of the air conditioner. And while that's certainly one way to stay cool during these summertime heat waves, another way is to invest in a powerful tower fan to do the work for you.
Shoppers recommend the iLukodu Tower Fan, and it's currently 37 percent off at Amazon. The newly-released tower fan is designed with a 90-degree wide oscillation and can be extended to stand as tall as 44 inches, providing any room with plenty of airflow. Choose from three modes (normal, nature, and sleep), as well as three speeds to help you stay cool all day long. Thanks to its slim and sleek design, it can be added to just about any room without taking up too much space, including the bedroom, living room, kitchen, and home office.
The tower fan is constructed with an LCD display at the top of the device, clearly indicating the current room temperature as well as the rest of its tools, including a 12-hour built-in timer. Users can control the fan by pressing any of the buttons on the display or simply employing the remote control that comes in the package. Plus, it's designed with a steady stand base that won't fall over, making it a safe fan to place in households with children.
Buy It! iLukodu Tower Fan, $56.99 with coupon (orig. $89.99); amazon.com
Hundreds of Amazon shoppers have fallen in love with the tower fan, noting that it turns "Texas summers into heaven" and calling it "very powerful." One reviewer shared, "I'm finally going to get a good night's sleep," while another enthused: "It's very quiet, very powerful, easy to use, and keeps our large living area very cool."
One five-star reviewer explained that "every home must have [one] to beat heat." They wrote that the design is "very nice" and "sleek," adding that it "doesn't take up much space at all." They also appreciated that it keeps the living room cool, and they like that they could easily change the fan's height. They finished off by saying: "I'm chilling with this fan all summer long."
Head to Amazon to get the iLukodu Tower Fan while it's just $57 at Amazon.
