Amazon Shoppers Say This Robot Vacuum Covers 'Every Single Inch' of the House — and It's $100 Off
If your friends are constantly raving about their robot vacuums — but you haven't yet grabbed one yourself — you're missing out on letting a device do the housework for you. Thankfully, there is no shortage of great options.
Consider the iLife V8s Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo at Amazon, which is already a whopping 32 percent off, and becomes even cheaper thanks to an extra $20 coupon that brings the price from $250 to just $150. This robot vacuum includes a roomy 750-milliliter dustbin, which means you'll be emptying it much less often. The brand has also enhanced the suction ability, so more pet hair, crumbs, and dust are sucked up. A set of rubber wheels and its advanced design allow the vacuum to easily move over carpets and hard floors without getting stuck.
Buy it! iLife V8s Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo, $149.99 with coupon (orig. $249.99); amazon.com
Set this robot vacuum up for auto cleaning mode and it'll get to work, running an impressive 110 minutes on a single charge, which is more than enough to clean a smaller home or apartment. If you have a bigger space, don't worry: When the power is low, the robot sends itself to the charging station, refuels, and then resumes cleaning. Its sensors are designed to keep the vacuum from falling down the stairs or bumping into hard surfaces. Plus, you can control all of its functions and settings from a simple remote.
Unlike other models that focus on vacuuming alone, this savvy tool also offers the option to mop the floors. The mopping component has intelligent controls, so you can adjust the settings based on the floor surface to ensure everything is sparkling clean with almost no effort on your end.
Thousands of Amazon reviewers (including former iRobot customers!) can't get enough of this "efficient" and "life changing" machine that cleans "every single inch" of the house. One reviewer praised it for the "adjustable suction speed" and remarked that it's also a fraction of the price of many competitors.
Another reviewer enthused: "The robot is quiet and does not scare our dog." (Unlike most hefty traditional vacuums!) They added, "I love coming home to a clean apartment and not having to sweep the floors!"
The device is also extra useful for shoppers with chronic conditions or illnesses who have a hard time with tasks like mopping and vacuuming. One reviewer who manages two chronic pain conditions mentioned this factor, noting "I was skeptical that the iLife could be as good, because it was less expensive, but it is awesome!"
Head to Amazon to grab the iLife RobotVvacuum and Mop while it's a whopping $100 off.
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.
- Amazon Launched an Early Prime Day Deal on These 'Luxurious' Cooling Sheets Just in Time for Summer
- Shoppers Are Calling This Snail Mucin Serum with 11,000+ Five-Star Ratings Their 'Secret to Smooth Skin'
- This Hydrating Hair Cream Works Wonders on All Textures and Simplifies Summer Styling
- Amazon Prime Day Hasn't Even Started, but We Found 40 Incredible Deals for Pets — Up to 66% Off