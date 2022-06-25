Amazon Shoppers Say This Robot Vacuum Covers 'Every Single Inch' of the House — and It's $100 Off

Consider the iLife V8s Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo at Amazon, which is already a whopping 32 percent off, and becomes even cheaper thanks to an extra $20 coupon that brings the price from $250 to just $150. This robot vacuum includes a roomy 750-milliliter dustbin, which means you'll be emptying it much less often. The brand has also enhanced the suction ability, so more pet hair, crumbs, and dust are sucked up. A set of rubber wheels and its advanced design allow the vacuum to easily move over carpets and hard floors without getting stuck.