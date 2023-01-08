Amazon Shoppers 'Can't Imagine Living Without' This Robot Vacuum and Mop — and It's 38% Off

Even if you like using an upright vacuum cleaner to keep the house tidy, it's nice to not have to pull it out for a clean house every time. That's why tons of shoppers recommend investing in a robot vacuum cleaner, a hands-free device that allows someone else to do the cleaning for once.

And if you're looking for a deal on one, consider the iLife V8s Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo, which is on sale at Amazon thanks to a coupon. The robot vacuum actually doubles as a mop, so you get two devices in one: Complete with powerful suction and an intelligent mopping system, the device picks up everything from dirt to dust before removing stubborn stains. Users can select different cleaning patterns from the included remote control.

Thanks to a fleet of sensors, the vacuum won't accidentally tumble down a flight of stairs or ram into obstacles. A set of rubber wheels allows it to readily climb over carpets — so you won't have to worry about it getting stuck — and it'll last up to 110 minutes on a single charge before automatically heading back to its charging station. Plus, it can hold up to 750 milliliters of debris at a time.

Buy It! iLife V8s Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo, $139.99 with coupon (orig. $199.99); amazon.com

Nearly 3,000 Amazon shoppers have given the robot vacuum and mop a five-star rating, and many note that it's "perfect for hard floors" and reveals a "shiny floor" when it's done. One user said, "I went from an expensive Roomba to this one and I must say I really like this vacuum," while another wrote, "The thing I never knew I needed I now can't imagine living without."

A third five-star reviewer enthused, "We love our 'little homie' for cleaning during the week. It does a great job of keeping the house clean." They added: "We also love the ability to switch between sweep and mop mode. This little guy is definitely a time saver and does a great job cleaning up messes." They finished off by explaining, "Most of the time we set it up to clean prior to having company over."

Head to Amazon to get the iLife V8s Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo while it's 38 percent off.

