Even Roomba Owners Say Their Floors Are 'So Much Cleaner' with This $170 Robot Vacuum
Anyone who's watched a robot vacuum cleaner effortlessly suck up dirt might never be bothered to pull out the unwieldy upright vacuum again. That's certainly the case with the shopper-approved iLife V8s 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum and Mop, currently on sale for $170 at Amazon.
The robot vacuum is complete with a powerful suction inlet that guarantees all the pet hair, debris, and dirt around the house will be swept straight into the 750ml dust bin. A set of rubber wheels help transition the robot from hardwood floors to carpet, preventing it from getting stuck. Plus, a team of infrared sensors thwart the robot vacuum from bashing into furniture or accidentally tumbling down a flight of stairs.
Along with the vacuum, the appliance can also be switched to a mopping cycle, complete with three settings — gentle, standard, and strong — controlled via the included remote. The top of the robot vacuum has been fitted with an easy-to-read LCD display that showcases battery life and settings.
Buy It! iLife V8s 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum and Mop, $169.99 with coupon (orig. $219.99); amazon.com
Amazon shoppers can't stop raving about this robot vacuum cleaner, which has picked up over 2,300 five-star ratings. Even former Roomba owners say the iRobots "don't compare" to the iLife vacuum and mop, plus it's a "fraction of the price" of competing brands. Other reviewers say the floor is "so much cleaner" and call it the "best vacuum out there for the money."
"Johnny 5 is the absolute bomb!" one five-star reviewer shares. "With path mode you don't have any missed spots. He vacuums places I can't imagine getting with my upright vacuum. The suction power cleans between the tile grout perfectly. I can't wait to try it in deep clean mode because it already cleans better than my very high dollar Bissell upright. And with the extra large dustbin, it takes the pain out of not having a self-emptying unit that costs anywhere from $300 to $1,500 more!"
"I currently have a Roomba 960 to clean my main floor," another reviewer says. "I bought two of these. One for my basement and one for my RV garage. Somehow a lot of bugs get in and die. They are too large for my Roomba. I used these today and am amazed at the suction and speed. These work so much better than the Roomba and are a third of the price! Anyone want my Roomba? I will be buying another one."
Head to Amazon and shop the iLife V8s 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum and Mop for just $170 while this deal lasts.
