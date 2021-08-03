Even Roomba Owners Say Their Floors Are 'So Much Cleaner' with This $170 Robot Vacuum

"I currently have a Roomba 960 to clean my main floor," another reviewer says. "I bought two of these. One for my basement and one for my RV garage. Somehow a lot of bugs get in and die. They are too large for my Roomba. I used these today and am amazed at the suction and speed. These work so much better than the Roomba and are a third of the price! Anyone want my Roomba? I will be buying another one."