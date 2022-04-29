Shoppers Say Their Homes 'Truly Have Never Been Cleaner' Thanks to This Robot Vacuum, on Sale for $120

Now under $120, or 25 percent off its retail price, the ILIFE V3s Pro Robot Vacuum Cleaner sucks up dirt, debris, and yes, pet hair, on a variety of floor types, including hardwood, laminate, tile, and low-pile carpets. You can set a cleaning schedule — one shopper who has their robot vacuum run every morning said their house has "truly never been cleaner, even with two pets" — or hit the buttons on the top or on the included remote control to have it clean on your command.