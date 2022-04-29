Shoppers Say Their Homes 'Truly Have Never Been Cleaner' Thanks to This Robot Vacuum, on Sale for $120
While there are so many perks to owning a pet — cuddles, unconditional loyalty, a built-in BFF — there is one downside: the shedding. But not for those with this robot vacuum from Amazon, according to reviewers, and it happens to be on sale right now.
Now under $120, or 25 percent off its retail price, the ILIFE V3s Pro Robot Vacuum Cleaner sucks up dirt, debris, and yes, pet hair, on a variety of floor types, including hardwood, laminate, tile, and low-pile carpets. You can set a cleaning schedule — one shopper who has their robot vacuum run every morning said their house has "truly never been cleaner, even with two pets" — or hit the buttons on the top or on the included remote control to have it clean on your command.
When the machine gets low on battery (its runtime is about 100 minutes), it automatically docks and recharges. And if you're worried about your robo vac messing with your furniture or falling down stairs, don't be: The ILIFE V3s has three infrared sensors to prevent such things, so it works around your lifestyle, not the other way around.
Buy It! ILIFE V3s Pro Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $119.78 (orig. $159.99); amazon.com
With nearly 13,000 five-star ratings, the robot vacuum is clearly a hit with Amazon shoppers. In reviews, customers generally say they were shocked at how clean their floors were after just a single run, even on pesky pet hair and fur. Others are particularly pleased with the device's low-profile design, which can grab hairballs from under the bed or couch.
As one five-star reviewer shared, "[I] never knew how much dust was on my floors until I emptied this full container almost every day… for pet hair, my hair, food crumbs, and everything else [it] is fab."
Affordable robot vacuums for pet hair are hard to come by, so be sure to add the ILIFE V3s Pro Vacuum Cleaner to your Amazon cart while it's just $120!
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.