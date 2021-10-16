Amazon Shoppers Say They Didn't Know How Dirty Their Floors Were Until They Got This $120 Robot Vacuum
A robot vacuum cleaner is one of the easiest ways to keep the house free of dirt and dust without having to actually pull out a bulky steam cleaner or upright machine. The smart appliance will quietly scurry across your home, picking up all the tiny crumbs you didn't even know were there. And while many robot vacuums can get pretty pricey, Amazon is home to a slew of hardworking yet affordable options.
Thousands of Amazon shoppers recommend the iLife V3s Pro Robot Vacuum Cleaner, which has been slashed to just $120. Two tangle-free brushes work in tandem to grab hair, dirt, debris, and dust on hardwood, tile, laminate, and stone floors. Its slim, low profile allows it to run under beds and furniture, picking up hidden dirt that would otherwise be near impossible to reach. Users are able to choose from three cleaning modes, including auto mode, edge mode, and space mode — all of which can be scheduled and controlled via remote control.
Thanks to a set of smart and anti-bump sensors, the robot vacuum won't crash into obstacles or accidentally fall down a flight of stairs, either. The robot vacuum can run for up to 90 to 100 minutes before automatically heading back to its charging station. And when the dustbin gets full, simply pull it out and empty it into the trash for easy clean-up.
Over 10,000 Amazon shoppers have given the robot vacuum cleaner a five-star rating, saying it's "better than Roomba" and calling it "dynamite." Another user wrote, "[I] never knew how much dust was on my floors until I emptied this full container almost every day."
"This iLife Model V3s Pro replaced a Roomba that I've used for many years," one five-star reviewer shared. "Looking for an effective but less expensive robot vacuum, I narrowed down my choice to this one." They added, "It actually cleans much better than my old Roomba did."
"My floors are cleaner now than ever in my life," another user explained. "I have never owned a robot vacuum before, and now I don't know how I ever lived without one... It is so simple and works very well. Just push the clean button and he wanders around vacuuming the house. He doesn't get every nook and cranny, but it is so simple you can do it every day."
