Whoa! The Robot Vacuum That Has 'Changed' Shoppers' Lives Is on Sale for Under $100 at Amazon Today

Cleaning the house is hardly at the top of anyone's want-to-do list, but it is a necessity — especially if your home is filled with pets, dust, or children. Rather than leg out the heavy vacuum cleaner every time you need to clean, why not just invest in a robot vacuum that's designed to do all the work for you?

Right now, the iLife V3s Pro Robot Vacuum Cleaner is 38 percent off at Amazon, bringing the price down to just $100. The robot vacuum is designed to pick up dirt, crumbs, debris, and more on a slew of surfaces, including hardwood, tile, laminate, stone, and low-pile carpets. Thanks to its low-profile design, the cleaning device can squeeze under big pieces of furniture, like sofas and beds, to grab dirt that you may have been unable to reach otherwise. Plus, it can run for up to 100 minutes at a time before heading back to its charging dock.

Each robot is equipped with anti-bump and anti-fall infrared sensors that detect obstacles and drop-offs, so it won't accidentally tumble down a flight of stairs. Users can control the device with the included remote, making it easy to turn off and on with just the press of a button. It comes with a 12-month warranty too, so you can rest easy should anything happen to the device.

Amazon

Buy It! iLife V3s Pro Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $99.99 (orig. $159.99); amazon.com

Over 14,000 Amazon shoppers have given the robot vacuum a five-star rating, noting that it "works wonders" and calling it a "deep-cleaning machine." One user said, "This robot vacuum has become such a vital step in my everyday routine," while another added: "I run it every two to three days and it does an even better job than me sweeping or vacuuming with a regular vac."

A third five-star reviewer added that "this little robot has changed my life." They explained that they live in a two-bedroom apartment with five cats, and therefore there is a lot of hair. "Before the iLife vacuum, I needed to vacuum every day to stay on top of the cat hair and other cat messes," they shared, adding that this was basically impossible to manage, "so my apartment was always dirty." They finished off by saying: "Enter the iLife vacuum. I have not manually vacuumed my entire apartment once since I got it."

Head to Amazon to get the iLife V3s Pro Robot Vacuum Cleaner while it's under $100.

