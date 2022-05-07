Amazon Just Discounted 3 Top-Rated Robot Vacuums — and Prices Are as Little as $136
If you've been on the search for a robot vacuum cleaner — but haven't wanted to spend an arm and a leg to take it home — the wait is finally over. Amazon just slashed the prices of three top-rated devices from iLife this weekend, giving you a slew of picks to choose from.
Those who want a traditional robot vacuum cleaner should take home the iLife V80 Max Robot Vacuum Cleaner. The device can hit suction powers up to 2,000 pascals in its highest setting, capable of easily picking up crumbs, debris, and pet hair. You'll be able to control the robot vacuum from the smart app, allowing you to set cleaning schedules from anywhere. Plus, a set of sensors prevent the bot from ramming itself into obstacles.
The vacuum has earned nearly 13,000 perfect ratings, with one shopper sharing: "I've tried the Roomba, a cheap off-brand, the Shark iRobot, and now this model. This is by far the best of the four."
Buy It! iLife V80 Max Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $169.99 with coupon (orig. $219.99); amazon.com
If you're looking for something with more bells and whistles, you should consider the iLife A10 Lidar Robot Vacuum. The vacuum cleaner is equipped with smart laser navigation and works with Amazon Alexa, so you can effortlessly control it with voice commands. It comes with a 2-in-1 floating roller brush that automatically adjusts to bumpy surfaces. This device is ideal for larger houses, with the brand recommending at least 2,150 square feet of space.
Buy It! A10 Lidar Robot Vacuum, $249.99 with coupon (orig. $349.99); amazon.com
Finally, the Noisz iLife S5 Pro Robot Vacuum and Mop is also on sale. As the name suggests, the robot doubles as a mop, so you can dust and mop the floors with just one device. It's equipped with a 300-liter water tank as well as cliff detection sensors that thwart it from accidentally tumbling off an edge. The device will run for up to 110 minutes before automatically heading back to its charging dock.
Nearly 2,000 Amazon shoppers have given the robot vacuum and mop combo device a five-star rating. One user explained: "It is also unbelievably silent. My Roomba is loud… but the S5 has little to no noise at all. It can run while you're sleeping and you won't even notice it."
Buy It! Noisz iLife S5 Pro Robot Vacuum and Mop, $135.99 (orig. $184.49); amazon.com
Head to Amazon to shop these robot vacuum sales before the weekend is up.
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.
- Meghan Markle Wore the Oprah-Approved Summer Blouse Style That Knows No Bounds
- This 'Flattering' Best-Selling Blouse Is Blowing Up on Amazon, and It's Only $23 Right Now
- AAPI Month: Asian-Owned Brands to Support Now and Always
- This Chic Bookshelf Goes from Box to Built in Just 30 Minutes, Shoppers Say, and It's on Sale for $84