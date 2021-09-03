Amazon Just Marked Down 3 Top-Rated Robot Vacuums for Labor Day — Including One for $110 Less
With Labor Day Weekend right around the corner, there are already plenty of early sales to shop. It's an essential weekend of markdowns — especially if you've had your eye on a robot vacuum.
Right now, the popular robot vacuum brand iLife has marked down three top-rated models to up to 40 percent off at Amazon. One model, the iLife V5s Pro 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum and Mop, which has nearly 4,000 five-star ratings, has been slashed to just $129.99. Thanks to its dual capability, the device can mop and vacuum for up to 110 minutes at a time before it'll automatically head back to its charging station. A quiet but powerful motor and dual brushes carefully work to slide pet hair and dirt into the large capacity dust bin.
"This robot changed my perspective and, frankly, life," one five-star reviewer shares. "Now, Jeeves is my best friend. Jeeves is incredible. Jeeves vacuumed the entire downstairs in about 45 minutes. I have to clean Jeeves' filter every half hour because he picks up so much dog fur."
Buy It! iLife V5s Pro 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum and Mop, $129.99 with coupon (orig. $179.99); amazon.com
Shoppers should also consider the iLife A80 Max Robotic Vacuum Cleaner. Normally priced at $279.99, the robot has been reduced to just $169.99. The smart vacuum can be controlled via an app where you can customize a cleaning schedule and select the mode. At its highest level, the vacuum boasts up to 2,000 pascals of suction power, increasing that strength when it detects carpets to loosen and lift any embedded dirt.
Buy It! iLife A80 Max Robotic Vacuum Cleaner, $169.99 with coupon (orig. $279.99); amazon.com
Amazon shoppers also adore the iLife V8s Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo, which is 23 percent off. A sweeping and mopping system collects dirt, pulling up pet hair and debris into the extra-large dustbin. Built with smart sensors, the robot vacuum won't accidentally fall down a flight of stairs or crash into obstacles. You can also control the robot vacuum via a remote control or by pressing the buttons directly on the top of the device, choosing between four cleaning modes.
"I've been a die-hard iRobot Roomba fan for nearly 16 years. I was skeptical that the iLife could be as good because it was less expensive, but it is awesome," one of over 2,000 five-star reviewers shares. "We have laminate and rugs, and I manage two chronic pain conditions; I needed this little robot to help me with housework. Very grateful for this new tool."
Buy It! iLife V8s Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo, $169.99 (orig. $219.99); amazon.com
These deals will only last through Labor Day, so act quickly and shop the markdowns on the iLife V5s, A80, and V8s before they're gone for good.
- Nordstrom Rack Is Having a Major Labor Day Sale with 12,000 Markdowns — and Prices Start at $10
- All the Furniture Deals Worth Shopping from Amazon This Weekend — Up to 75% Off
- Over 43,000 People Love These 'Super Pretty and Soft' Face Masks — and They're on Sale Starting at $7
- Amazon Just Marked Down 3 Top-Rated Robot Vacuums for Labor Day — Including One for $110 Less