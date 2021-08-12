Amazon Just Slashed the Prices of 4 Top-Rated Robot Vacuums — Including One for $115 Less
While it is useful to have an upright vacuum cleaner to deep clean from time to time, it's also wonderfully freeing to let a robot vacuum loose around the house. And while top brands can often be expensive, you can generally always find a good deal on a highly reviewed model on Amazon.
That's the case with the top-rated robot vacuum brand iLife, where four popular models have been slashed in price up to 41 percent. Consider the iLife V3s Pro Robot Vacuum Cleaner, currently priced at just $130. The slim device can easily glide under beds and furniture, sucking up hair, dirt, and debris from hardwood floors. It boasts four cleaning modes and a programmable schedule, all of which can be controlled via the included remote, and it's also complete with sensors that prevent it from accidentally falling down a flight of stairs.
"Works like a flick of a magic wand," one of 10,000 five-star reviewers shares. "In comparison to the other brands for much higher prices, this iLife works perfectly! I always clean out the cartridge and then wipe it like new. Why would the other companies charge so much? I appreciate iLife making an affordable and highly functional alternative."
Buy It! iLife V3s Pro Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $129.99 with coupon (orig. $159.99); amazon.com
Along with the V3s, the V80 Max Robot Vacuum has been slashed in price by 21 percent, and if you add in the coupon, you'll save an additional $55 off. You'll be able to control this device straight from your phone too with the iLife app, which is filled with options to drum up a weekly cleaning schedule and switch modes. A suction capability up to 2,000 pascals lets the device pick up crumbs, debris, and hair without the brushes getting all tangled. Plus, the vacuum is packed with sensors that not only prevent it from falling, but also reduces frequent bumping.
Buy It! ILIFE V80 Max Robot Vacuum, $164.99 with coupon (orig. $279.99); amazon.com
If you're looking for a robot vacuum that also doubles as a mop, look to the iLife V80 Max Mopping Robot Vacuum, which has been marked down to $230 (orig. $250). This device is built with a 300ml water tank and 750ml dustbin, making it a great option to vacuum and mop hardwood, tile, and stone floors. Like the V80, it can be controlled via an app, with several program options like path mode, spot mode, and edge mode.
Buy It! iLife V80 Max Mopping Robot Vacuum, $229.99 with coupon (orig. $249.99); amazon.com
The final robot vacuum on sale is the iLife V9e Robot Vacuum Cleaner, the most powerful of the bunch. With a suction power up to 4,000 pascals, the V93 can easily grab everything from bits of dust to large crumbs. It's also constructed with an advanced filtration system that captures and removes up to 99.95 percent of allergens. The device can be connected to an app, where you'll be able to set a schedule, select the cleaning mode, and modify the suction power.
"I wish I had ordered it earlier," a shopper says of the V93. "It really keeps my house spot free and clean. The preset schedule is cool, too. I preset it on the time when we are at work and school so when we come home, the house is all clean. Highly recommend for anyone who has no time for cleaning. It is a life saver!"
Buy It! iLife V9e Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $219.99 with coupon (orig. $239.99); amazon.com
These deals won't last forever, so head on over to Amazon now and shop the iLife V3s, V80, V80 Max, and V9e before these markdowns disappear for good.
