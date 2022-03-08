This Robot Vacuum Is on Sale for Under $150, and Amazon Shoppers Are Shocked by How Much It Picks Up
After years of rolling out the heavy upright vacuum cleaner, you're deserving of a much-needed break. And while you certainly can't just stop vacuuming, you can invest in a device that will do the work for you: a robot vacuum cleaner. Not sure where to begin? Start with the iLife A4s Pro Robot Vacuum Cleaner, which is currently on sale at Amazon.
The robot vacuum is plenty powerful, designed with a suction power that can reach up to 2,000 pascals in the highest setting. Two side brushes as well as a 2-in-1 roller brush work in tandem to pick up dust, dirt, debris, and pet dander on both carpets and hard floors. Thanks to its compact and slim design (measuring in at just under 3 inches) the robot can easily slide under big pieces of furniture.
Users can choose from multiple modes, including an auto mode, max mode, spot mode, and edge mode, all of which can be managed with the included remote control. The vacuum is also outfitted with a set of infrared and drop sensors designed to prevent the robot from banging into obstacles or falling down a flight of stairs. Plus, the vacuum has a run time of up to 100 minutes before it will automatically head back to its charging dock.
Buy It! iLife A4s Pro Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $132.99 (orig. $179.99); amazon.com
The robot vacuum cleaner has netted hundreds of five-star ratings from shoppers who shared they were "amazed at how well" it cleans. One user said, "I switched from [a] Roomba and will never go back," while another said, "Even after my housekeeper cleans, I run my unit the next day and it finds [dust] and fur!"
Another shopper enthused they are "completely happy" with this purchase, explaining that, "even though I do a weekly cleaning with my regular vacuum, I was really embarrassed to see what this little machine picked up." They explained that their house has thick carpets and the vacuum has no problem rolling onto the carpets from the hard floor. The vacuum is set to go off two or three times a week, and as the shopper shared, "based on the collection I find in the dust bin, I believe this vacuum is worth every penny I paid."
Head to Amazon to get the iLife A4s Pro Robot Vacuum Cleaner while it's on sale before this deal ends and the price goes with it.
