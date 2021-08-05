IKEA Gifting Swedish Meatball-Scented Candles to Loyalty Program Customers for 10th Anniversary

The rest of the gifts included in the "Store in a Box" are being kept under wraps, other than to say they will be reminiscent of other popular store items

IKEA lovers will soon be able to access the sweet smell of Swedish meatballs from anywhere.

On Wednesday, the company announced that it will include a meatball scented candle in the "Store in a Box" gift created for the 10th anniversary of IKEA's loyalty program, PEOPLE confirms.

The candle, named Huvudroll, is said to smell just like the company's signature dish.

Other gifts included in the "Store in a Box" are being kept under wraps, though the company says they will be reminiscent of other popular store items.

The boxes will be "a surprise and delight item that takes the best, more recognizable pieces of an IKEA store," an IKEA spokesperson tells PEOPLE.

IKEA Family members will be able to enter for a change to win the "Store in a Box" from Aug. 6 to Aug. 22. There will be 986 winners of the prize box, according to the website.

Another 1,925 runner up winners will still receive a candle, though they'll miss out on the rest of the items in the grand prize box.

In addition to the sweepstakes, IKEA Family members will also be able to take advantage of several other deals in the food court and the show room.

The Swedish home goods company is known for the food court that sits in the middle of the showroom, featuring menu items including pulled pork sandwiches, macaroni and cheese, meatballs, and more.

"We wanted [shoppers] to feel taken care of and welcome," IKEA Food Services, Michael la Cour, previously said of the decision to offer food in all of the company's stores.