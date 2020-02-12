Ikea Is Finally Hosting an In-Store Sleepover — Here’s How You Can Stay

Image zoom Red Hook, Brooklyn: Ikea Red Hook and its ferry dock as seen from the waters of New York Harbor, NY. Plenty of copy space available.

There are two kinds of people in the world: people who merely like IKEA and people who love IKEA so much they want to live in it. If you belong in the latter camp IKEA has a one night only surprise just for you.

This week, the furniture giant (and meatball aficionados) announced the IKEA Swede Dreams Sleepover event, which will offer lucky IKEA Family members the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to spend the night in an IKEA showroom at the IKEA Brooklyn and IKEA Costa Mesa stores.

The sleepover will take place on World Sleep Day, Friday, March 13, 2020. However, the event won’t just be about getting your ZZZs as it will also offer unique games and activities for the entire family to enjoy.

Those events, IKEA explained in a statement, all relate to sleep, including an Insomniac Lounge featuring ASMR, a Silent Disco, several activities teaching guests how to create their perfect sleep scenario, and more.

RELATED: Hailey Baldwin’s Wedding Dress Designer Is Dropping a Furniture Line for IKEA: See the Pieces!

In addition to the sleepover, customers across the nation who want to learn more about getting the best sleep of their lives can still take part in IKEA’s After Dark in-store events on Saturday, Feb. 22 from 3 – 9 p.m.

Across the country, stores will host several workshops, games, and experiences just like the sleepover series but on a bit more limited scale. At the events, customers can learn everything they need to overcome “sleep barriers and achieve a great night’s sleep,” according to IKEA. That includes relaxation techniques and organizational solutions to make every bedroom a sanctuary.

RELATED VIDEO: Olivia Jade Spotted Shopping at Ikea After Moving Out of Mom Lori Loughlin’s House

Oh, and IKEA is also urging fans in the New York City and Los Angeles areas to keep an eye out for other “sleep surprises” during National Sleep Week (March 1 – March 8, 2020).

Want to win the IKEA Sleepover? Enter the raffle online beginning Feb. 11. Lucky winners will be contacted the week of Feb. 24 and can even bring one guest along for the night, too.