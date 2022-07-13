Deal Alert! This $599 Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum Is Now Just $184 — but Only Until Tomorrow
We might be in the second half of the mega sale known as Amazon Prime Day, but competitor's sales are gearing up as well. That includes Walmart, which just crashed the party with 70 percent off a shopper-loved robot vacuum that does all of the work for you — it even empties itself out when it's finished cleaning, too.
The iHome Autovac Nova Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum and Mop is one of the biggest discounts from Walmart's huge summer sale. Along with the rest of Walmart's sale, this deal is only live for one more day and comes to a close tomorrow, July 14, at 12 p.m. ET. At $415 off, these huge savings can't be missed.
The vacuum's laser-powered navigation helps it learn the many contours of your home to clean every carpet, hardwood, tile, or laminated surface with ease. It uses what the brand calls its "Hyper Drive Plus" to power deep into flooring so that no dirt, hair, dust, or debris stands a chance.
Buy It! iHome Autovac Nova Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum and Mop, $184 (orig. $599); walmart.com
The robot vacuum is also a mop and can switch between dry and wet modes to get your floors squeaky clean. It does this — and nearly anything else you want it to do — through its corresponding smartphone app.
Through your home's Wi-Fi, the vacuum can start up, clean your floors, avoid or pinpoint certain rooms, and more. And when it's done, the vacuum finds its way back home to its charging dock to empty out everything it picked up off your floors so you don't have to.
Walmart shoppers say that after purchasing this automatic vac, their big and bulky manual upright models have stayed buried in the back of their closet and go unused. Reviewers with pets say that it's a must-have for excessive amounts of hair, muddy footprints, and after days spent at the beach or park.
And other people shared that the added mopping feature means that they have even less to do around the house, which leaves them more time to do what they actually enjoy, like spending time with their families.
If taking vacuuming and mopping off of your plate and scoring an incredible deal while you're at it sounds like your idea of a good time, hurry over to Walmart and add the iHome Autovac Nova Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum and Mop to your cart while it's still in stock and on sale.
Shop Amazon Prime Day 2022 Deals:
- Deal Alert! This $599 Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum Is Now Just $184 — but Only Until Tomorrow
- Both Oprah and Podiatrists Love This Supportive Shoe Brand, and Tons of Sandals Are on Sale for Prime Day
- I Find the Best Deals on the Internet for a Living — Here's What I'm Buying Before Prime Day Is Over
- The Beauty Products Drew Barrymore, Christie Brinkley, and More Celebs Actually Use Are on Sale at Amazon