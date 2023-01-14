This Robot Vacuum Is a 'Workhorse' That 'Cleans Every Nook and Cranny,' and It's 50% Off Right Now

Cleaning your home can be exhausting and time-consuming, especially when it comes to mundane chores such as vacuuming. Instead of tiring your arms out, why not let a robot vacuum cleaner do all the work?

If you've been looking to snag one without shelling out big bucks, you can click over to Walmart where the iHome AutoVac Eclipse Pro Robot Vacuum is heavily discounted for a whopping $200 off.

It has a motor with 2,200 pascals that will pick up dust, animal hair, and dirt lying around on your carpets and hardwood surfaces. One customer who finds it hard to clean with toddlers shared, "The strong suction makes debris removal a breeze."

Small enough to clean under furniture and other hard-to-reach areas, the robot's powered navigation ensures that all your surfaces get cleaned and no spots are left untouched. Plus, it automatically detects when it's cleaning a carpet and uses extra suction so that no type of sludge stands a chance.

Walmart

Buy It! iHome AutoVac Eclipse Pro Robot Vacuum, $199 (orig. $399.99); walmart.com

The robot vacuum can be controlled via the iHome App, which lets you schedule cleaning times, or by voice with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. It can run for 120 minutes on a full charge and will return to the charging station on its own when the battery is low. The device also has a self-emptying base that holds up to seven weeks' worth of debris, so you don't have to empty it for more than a month.

The robot vacuum has earned hundreds of five-star reviews at Walmart, with customers raving about its powerful suction and its ability to thoroughly clean all of their surfaces. One customer even stated that it "cleans every nook and cranny."

"[It's] so good at picking up my dog's shedding hair and the dust embedded in my rugs," another reviewer wrote. "I wish I would have bought this thing sooner."

A third reviewer explained that they had problems with past robot vacuums, but not with this model. "This thing is a workhorse," they said. "The mapping is excellent, the suction power is unrivaled, and it runs back and forth as if you were doing it yourself."

Head to Walmart to shop the iHome AutoVac Eclipse Pro Robot Vacuum while it's $200 off.

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.