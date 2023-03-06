A Handheld Spin Scrubber That 'Cuts Cleaning Time in Half' Is on Super Sale at Amazon

If your spring cleaning to-do list is looking a little lengthy, try adding a versatile gadget to streamline your scrubbing, brushing, and polishing needs. The Iezfix Handheld Electric Spin Scrubber can work on a variety of surfaces, and you can snag it while it has double discounts at Amazon.

The rechargeable spin scrubber boasts a cordless design, powerful speed that can hit up to 350 rotations per minute, and an ergonomic grip that makes handheld use super comfortable. Plus, it's lightweight, so users can tackle overhead messes or employ it for a longer amount of time without losing steam. And while the charge time can take up to three to four hours, one shopper noted that the "battery is long lasting once [it's] fully charged."

The kit comes with four interchangeable brush heads that each perform different functions. According to the brand, the dome brush works well in bathtubs and sinks, while the flat brush can make floors, tiles, and glass shine like new. One reviewer said that the pointed brush head is "great for cleaning window sills, corners, and tight places," so even the most hard-to-reach nooks and crannies can get some attention. And don't overlook the cloth brush, which can be used on flat surfaces to dry spills.

Amazon

Buy It! Iezfix Handheld Electric Spin Scrubber, $34.01 with coupon (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

The Iezfix Handheld Electric Spin Scrubber has racked up over 1,300 five-star ratings from shoppers that appreciate its versatility, effectiveness, and ease of use. One user said that it made their tile floors look "brand new," while another reviewer raved that the scrubber can be used "almost anywhere," including on floors, tiles, ovens, and bike and car tires.

A third shopper wrote: "I used the round brush and pointed-end brush to clean my shower from top to bottom. Cut my cleaning time in half, saved my back and neck, and my shower is sparkling!"

Make spring cleaning easier with the help of the Iezfix Handheld Electric Spin Scrubber, which can whip your bathtubs, showers, and floors into shape in no time. Make sure to act fast to get it on sale while it has double discounts at Amazon. And before you add it to your cart, click the coupon box to receive the full 26 percent off.

