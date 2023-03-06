A Handheld Spin Scrubber That 'Cuts Cleaning Time in Half' Is on Super Sale at Amazon

"My shower is sparkling”

By
Clara McMahon
Clara McMahon
Clara McMahon

Clara is an Amazon News and Deals Writer for People, where she covers all sorts of steals and deals for different product categories, including home, fashion, and beauty. She joined Dotdash Meredith in 2023. When she's not shopping or hunting for deals, she's cooking, spending time with friends, or either watching or quoting a Nora Ephron movie. Clara graduated with a BA in Journalism and Media Studies from Rutgers University.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 6, 2023 08:00 PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

IEZFIX Electric Spin Scrubber, Bathroom Scrubber Rechargeable Shower Scrubber
Photo: People / Jaclyn Mastropasqua

If your spring cleaning to-do list is looking a little lengthy, try adding a versatile gadget to streamline your scrubbing, brushing, and polishing needs. The Iezfix Handheld Electric Spin Scrubber can work on a variety of surfaces, and you can snag it while it has double discounts at Amazon.

The rechargeable spin scrubber boasts a cordless design, powerful speed that can hit up to 350 rotations per minute, and an ergonomic grip that makes handheld use super comfortable. Plus, it's lightweight, so users can tackle overhead messes or employ it for a longer amount of time without losing steam. And while the charge time can take up to three to four hours, one shopper noted that the "battery is long lasting once [it's] fully charged."

The kit comes with four interchangeable brush heads that each perform different functions. According to the brand, the dome brush works well in bathtubs and sinks, while the flat brush can make floors, tiles, and glass shine like new. One reviewer said that the pointed brush head is "great for cleaning window sills, corners, and tight places," so even the most hard-to-reach nooks and crannies can get some attention. And don't overlook the cloth brush, which can be used on flat surfaces to dry spills.

IEZFIX Electric Spin Scrubber, Bathroom Scrubber Rechargeable Shower Scrubber
Amazon

Buy It! Iezfix Handheld Electric Spin Scrubber, $34.01 with coupon (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

The Iezfix Handheld Electric Spin Scrubber has racked up over 1,300 five-star ratings from shoppers that appreciate its versatility, effectiveness, and ease of use. One user said that it made their tile floors look "brand new," while another reviewer raved that the scrubber can be used "almost anywhere," including on floors, tiles, ovens, and bike and car tires.

A third shopper wrote: "I used the round brush and pointed-end brush to clean my shower from top to bottom. Cut my cleaning time in half, saved my back and neck, and my shower is sparkling!"

Make spring cleaning easier with the help of the Iezfix Handheld Electric Spin Scrubber, which can whip your bathtubs, showers, and floors into shape in no time. Make sure to act fast to get it on sale while it has double discounts at Amazon. And before you add it to your cart, click the coupon box to receive the full 26 percent off.

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

Gourmia GSA9240 Jumbo Salad Spinner Tout
Amazon Shoppers Are 'Eating More Salads' Thanks to This Top-Rated Salad Spinner That's 50% Off
Olivia Wilde Leather Flare Pants
Olivia Wilde Put an Edgy Spin on the Pants Style Jennifer Lopez and Kendall Jenner Keep Wearing
kristen bell, kaia gerber, lucy hale, Gigi Hadid, BIRKENSTOCKS
You Have Less Than 48 Hours to Score Birkenstock Sandals for Just $50
Related Articles
Bomves Electric Spin Scrubber Tout
This Electric Spin Scrubber with 'Fantastic' Power Is Just $55 at Amazon
POWEART Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Tout
The $850 Cordless Vacuum Shoppers Say Works 'Better Than Dyson' Is Only $150 at Amazon Right Now
Voweek Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Tout
This Cordless Stick Vacuum That's 'Great for Small Places' Is on Sale for $76 Today
INSE Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, Lightweight Cordless Stick Vacuum
You Can Snag This $500 Cordless Vacuum for Just $100 at Amazon This Weekend
JOYMOOP Mop and Bucket with Wringer Set TOUT
Shoppers Are 'Grossed Out' by How Much Gunk This Best-Selling Mop Cleans Off Their Floors — and It's on Sale
Amazon Products That Will Get Their Homes Ready for Spring
What Are PEOPLE Readers Buying Right Now? These 10 Amazon Products That Will Prepare Their Homes for Spring
Hommit scrubber
This Electric Spin Scrubber Speeds Up Cleaning Time on Nearly Every Surface
IMINSO Hand Vacuum with LED Light Tout
A Handheld Vacuum That Can 'Suck Up Fur from Floors, Carpet, and Furniture' Is on Sale for $50 at Amazon
VICSONIC Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner 8 in 1 Lightweight Handheld Vacuum Cleaners tout
Amazon Shoppers Say They Replaced a Dyson with This Vacuum — and We've Got an Exclusive Discount Code
Presidents Day Best Member-Only Deals tout
Amazon Just Added Tons of Deals That Are Exclusive to Prime Members — and Prices Start at $9
Pressurized Handheld Multi-Surface Natural Steam Cleaner
This Steam Cleaner Lets Shoppers Clean the Bathroom in 'Less Than 10 Minutes,' and It's 68% Off at Amazon
Eureka Blaze Stick Vacuum Cleaner
Shoppers Are Dubbing This $37 Stick Vacuum a 'Lightweight Powerhouse' and Returning Their Pricier Models