Iconic Brady Bunch House May Be Demolished: $1.85 Million Home Being Eyed by Developers

The Brady Bunch house is up for sale, and the buyers may not be a groovy family.

The instantly recognizable house that served as the facade of the Brady home on the hit series that ran from 1969 to 1974 is up for sale for the first time in 50 years. The 3-bedroom, 3-bath property is listed with Douglas Elliman for $1.85 million.

According to the listing, the home, located at 11222 Dilling Street in Studio City, California, is reportedly the second most photographed house in the U.S. after the White House. But fans hoping to snap a selfie out front may want to make their pilgrimage sooner rather than later, as Deadline reports several developers, who would potentially see the house demolished, are eyeing the lot.

“I have several buyers already interested,” realtor Jodie Levitus Francisco, who is not associated with the listing, told the outlet. Levitus Francisco notes that these parties are likely looking at the atypically large lot size of 12,500 square feet. “They might tear down, but the listing agent said the family was hoping to get someone to preserve the house, and at $1.85, I don’t know if a developer would pay that much.”

Scenes inside the Brady house were shot on a sound stage in Hollywood, but the interior of the Studio City property does feel of the same era, featuring wood-paneling, patterned wallpaper and wall-to-wall carpet. The listing notes it is a “perfect postcard of American 70’s style and its special culture.”

The house was reportedly selected for the show by creator Sherwood Schwarts for its approachable, yet of-the-moment looks. “We didn’t want it to be too affluent, we didn’t want it to be too blue-collar,” he told the LA Times in 1994. “We wanted it to look like it would fit a place an architect would live.” He also reveals, the set designers added a faux window to the top of the house to give the illusion of a full second floor that existed in the built interiors.

The home first appeared in the second-ever episode of the show, and was seen in every episode after.