Hype House Landlord Files Lawsuit to Recoup Over $300K in Damages Allegedly Caused By Influencers

Landlord Daniel Fitzgerald claims the TikTok creative collective Hype House breached their contract lease agreement and caused damage to his home's tilework, jacuzzi, and roof

By
Published on January 24, 2023 04:17 PM
Owner of Hype House Sues Influencers for Damages, thomas petrou
Photo: Google Maps, Thomas Petrou/instagram

The landlord of the Hollywood Hills home that formerly housed the creative collective "Hype House" is suing the group of TikTok influencers for breach of contract and for allegedly causing more than $300,000 in damages to his home.

According to the lawsuit obtained by PEOPLE, TikTok stars Thomas Petrou, Cole Hudson, Mia Hayward, Calvin Goldby, Patrick Huston, and Nicholas Austin are named as defendants in the breach of contract claim filed by landlord Daniel Fitzgerald.

Fitzgerald told KTLA that the group allegedly caused more than half a million dollars in damages to the home's tilework and jacuzzi and were responsible for leaving water and roof damage.

The landlord also claimed that the group of influencers' alleged use of pyrotechnics inside the home also caused damages.

In his lawsuit, Fitzgerald claims that the Hype House influencers entered into a one-year agreement with him to lease his home in May 2020, but the group breached the lease agreement by vacating the home five months early and causing more than $300,000 in property damage.

According to Fitzgerald's complaint, in May 2021, he and the Hype House influencers agreed to resolve the breaches to the original lease agreement by having the influencers pay $400,000 to Fitzgerald through monthly $10,000 payments for the following 40 months. But in the lawsuit, Fitzgerald alleges that the group has only paid $2,500 a month since January 2022.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

hype house
Netflix

"They're young," Fitzgerald told KTLA. "They think, 'Oh, you don't have to pay, and you can make up your own rules,' but they have to understand what they signed. They signed a court document, and you have to live up to it."

He added that the group's co-founder, Petrou, should be held primarily responsible.

"They're nice people," he said. "We just want Thomas to pay the bill. Thomas is the boss, you know, and he has the money, or if you get the other people to pay it, that'll be great too."

Hype House's Petrou, Kouvr Annon, Nikita Dragun, Sienna Mae Gomez, Chase Hudson, Larri Merritt, Alex Warren, and Jack Wright landed a Netflix reality series in 2021. Its first season debuted last January.

The Los Angeles creative collective formed in late 2019 when a handful of TikTok's biggest stars moved into a house together.

Related Articles
Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae El Moussa
Tarek El Moussa Says Wife Heather Inspires Him to Be the 'Best Version' of Himself
Customer-Loved Cozy Night in Roundup
Amazon Shoppers Can't Get Enough of These Cozy Winter Home Goods That Are All on Sale Right Now
DECOMOMO Storage Bins
Thousands of Shoppers Swear by These Fabric Storage Bins to Keep Their Homes Organized — and They're on Sale
Utopia Bedding Fleece Blanket Queen Size Turquoise
Deal Alert! This Fleece Blanket That's as 'Soft as a Kitten' Is Up to 52% Off at Amazon
https://www.instagram.com/p/CnxRhsDydgw/?igshid=YWJhMjlhZTc%3D — Chrishell Stause and G Flip Party with The L Word Cast After Cameo in Season 3 Finale
Chrishell Stause and G Flip Party with 'The L Word' Cast After Cameo in Season 3 Finale
Hoover PowerDash Pet Carpet Cleaner Machine
Pet Owners Are Impressed with How This Carpet Cleaner Transforms Their Floors 'Back to New' — and It's 42% Off
INSE Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Shoppers Are 'Shocked' by How Much Dirt This Cordless Vacuum Picks Up, and It's on Sale with Double Discounts
Tyler Stanaland and Alex Hall
'Selling the OC' 's Tyler Stanaland and Alex Hall Vacation in Dubai amid Brittany Snow Divorce Filing
Shark AV2501AE AI Robot Vacuum tout
Amazon Shoppers Call This Shark Robot Vacuum the 'Perfect Addition' to Any Home — and It's 40% Off
90L Under Bed Storage Containers
These Under-the-Bed Containers That 'Help Eliminate Clutter' Are Just $6 Apiece at Amazon
Laura Harrier attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. , Lauren Engel
Laura Harrier Lists Spanish-Style L.A. Home for $3.3 Million — See Inside!
Shark S1000 Steam Mop
Amazon Shoppers Swear by This Steam Mop to Clean 'Months of Buildup' Off Their Floors — and It's on Sale
iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum
I Have 5 Pets, and This Robot Vacuum Is the One Thing I Wish I Would Have Purchased Years Ago
SLEEP ZONE Cooling Queen Mattress Pad
This Cooling Mattress Pad Feels 'Like Sleeping on a New Bed,' According to Amazon Shoppers — and It's 44% Off
Christina Hall
Christina Hall Is Shocked by Trash-Filled Home as She Takes on First Tennessee Flip: 'One of the Worst'
Hotor Car Trash Can with Lid and Storage Pockets
Keep Your Car Clean and Organized with This Best-Selling Trash Can That Shoppers Say 'Makes Life So Easier'