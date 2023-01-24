Hype House Landlord Files Lawsuit to Recoup Over $300K in Damages Allegedly Caused By Influencers

The landlord of the Hollywood Hills home that formerly housed the creative collective "Hype House" is suing the group of TikTok influencers for breach of contract and for allegedly causing more than $300,000 in damages to his home.

According to the lawsuit obtained by PEOPLE, TikTok stars Thomas Petrou, Cole Hudson, Mia Hayward, Calvin Goldby, Patrick Huston, and Nicholas Austin are named as defendants in the breach of contract claim filed by landlord Daniel Fitzgerald.

Fitzgerald told KTLA that the group allegedly caused more than half a million dollars in damages to the home's tilework and jacuzzi and were responsible for leaving water and roof damage.

The landlord also claimed that the group of influencers' alleged use of pyrotechnics inside the home also caused damages.

In his lawsuit, Fitzgerald claims that the Hype House influencers entered into a one-year agreement with him to lease his home in May 2020, but the group breached the lease agreement by vacating the home five months early and causing more than $300,000 in property damage.

According to Fitzgerald's complaint, in May 2021, he and the Hype House influencers agreed to resolve the breaches to the original lease agreement by having the influencers pay $400,000 to Fitzgerald through monthly $10,000 payments for the following 40 months. But in the lawsuit, Fitzgerald alleges that the group has only paid $2,500 a month since January 2022.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Netflix

"They're young," Fitzgerald told KTLA. "They think, 'Oh, you don't have to pay, and you can make up your own rules,' but they have to understand what they signed. They signed a court document, and you have to live up to it."

He added that the group's co-founder, Petrou, should be held primarily responsible.

"They're nice people," he said. "We just want Thomas to pay the bill. Thomas is the boss, you know, and he has the money, or if you get the other people to pay it, that'll be great too."

Hype House's Petrou, Kouvr Annon, Nikita Dragun, Sienna Mae Gomez, Chase Hudson, Larri Merritt, Alex Warren, and Jack Wright landed a Netflix reality series in 2021. Its first season debuted last January.

The Los Angeles creative collective formed in late 2019 when a handful of TikTok's biggest stars moved into a house together.