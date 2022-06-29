Deal Alert! Amazon Is Offering Up to 78% Off This 'Fluffy' Yet Breathable Cooling Mattress Pad
When it comes to getting a good night's sleep during summer, cooling bedding is essential.
If your mattress could use some extra cushion that won't lead to overheating, start with the Hyleory Cooling Mattress Pad while it's on major sale at Amazon. Ahead of Prime Day, which is set to start on July 12, the retailer is discounting the comfy mattress pad by up to 78 percent.
Buy It! Hyleory Queen Cooling Mattress Pad in Dark Gray, $26.34 (orig. $119.99); amazon.com
Perfect for high temp nights, the mattress pad is wonderfully cooling thanks to a breathable microfiber layer that's soft to the touch. It's also stuffed with fluffy microfiber fill to provide extra support while you snooze. Plus, its square stitched design ensures the filling remains evenly spread out — even if you toss and turn.
With a deep pocket, the mattress pad can fit a mattress up to 21 inches thick. Since it's made with stretchy all-around elastic, it's a breeze to pull it onto your bed, according to shoppers.
It's also easy to care for as it's machine washable and dryer safe. The brand recommends using cold water and a gentle cycle when washing the mattress pad and tumble drying it at a low temperature. To keep it in good condition, be sure not to use bleach, iron it, or dry clean it.
The mattress pad, which comes in two colors, is available in sizes twin to California king. Pricing depends on the color and size you opt for, and every option it's currently discounted in every style. With the early Prime Day, you can snag it for as little as $20.
Buy It! Hyleory Queen Cooling Mattress Pad in White, $19.88 (orig. $25.99); amazon.com
More than 2,700 customers have given the "plush" and "breathable" mattress pad a five-star rating, with some praising its cooling properties that make "a world of difference." One shopper with night sweats said it helps them "stay cool."
Many have highlighted how "comfortable" the "fluffy and soft" mattress pad is, with one saying, "My lower back no longer hurts in the morning when I get up."
Others are happy that it "goes on the bed easily" and "stays in place." And some rave that it's "not noisy."
There's no end date listed for the deal, but it won't last forever. So head to Amazon to snap up the Hyleory Cooling Mattress Pad before the savings disappear.
