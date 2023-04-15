This Mattress Topper That's Like 'Sleeping on a Cloud' Is Just $25 at Amazon

“It doesn’t even feel like the same firm bed I was sleeping on”

By Amy Schulman
Published on April 15, 2023 10:00 PM

HYLEORY Queen Mattress Pad Quilted Fitted Mattress Protector Cooling Pillow Top Mattress Cover
Photo: Amazon

If you're simply willing an old, hard mattress into something that's once again soft and cozy, you'll require more than prayers. We'd suggest adding a topper directly on top of that aforementioned mattress — and luckily, you won't have to spend a lot of money to secure one.

In fact, the Hyleory Cooling Pillow Top Mattress Topper is on sale at Amazon, priced at an affordable $25. Spun from a microfiber material, the mattress topper is super soft, breathable, and whisper quiet — so it won't make any noise if you toss and turn during the night. The filling makes it wonderfully fluffy, providing you with a pillow-like place to rest. Since the filling is designed in square segments, you won't have to worry about it moving around. And thanks to a deep pocket, the topper can stretch to fit over mattresses up to 21 inches deep.

Shoppers can choose from a handful of standard sizes ranging from twin to California king, as well as a few solid colors like navy and green. And when it's time to clean the mattress topper, simply stick it in the washing machine on a gentle cycle and tumble dry on low.

HYLEORY Queen Mattress Pad Quilted Fitted Mattress Protector Cooling Pillow Top Mattress Cover
Amazon

Buy It! Hyleory Cooling Pillow Top Mattress Topper, $24.64 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

Over 5,000 Amazon shoppers have given the mattress topper a perfect rating, with many users noting that it's just as good as $100 options. Others add that it's like "sleeping on a cloud," "thick," and "soft." One reviewer said, "This makes my back feel so relaxed to lay and sleep on," while another enthused: "I have been sleeping like a baby."

A third reviewer shared, "When I got this out of the package, I was disappointed because it looked kind of thin." They continued, "I finally put it on, and I was so wrong for judging by looks. It doesn't even feel like the same firm bed I was sleeping on." They finished off by saying, "It's so comfortable now that I don't want to get up and I can't keep my kids out of it."

Head to Amazon to get the Hyleory Cooling Pillow Top Mattress Topper while it's on sale.

