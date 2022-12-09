Lifestyle Home Amazon Shoppers Agree That the 'Hype Is Accurate' Around Hydro Flask Water Bottles — and They're on Sale Now “They keep your water cold for what seems like forever” By Amy Schulman Amy Schulman Website Amy Schulman has been a news and deals writer, strategist, and expert in the home and kitchen space with a focus on data and trends since 2019 at Dotdash Meredith. She has been writing and editing professionally for more than five years. Now at PEOPLE, Amy covers all the most enticing home and kitchen deals from Amazon, showcasing the likes of robot vacuums, nonstick skillets, cozy bed sheets, discounted furniture, and more. Previously, Amy was a food editor and journalist where she she crafted restaurant guides, interviewed local chefs and experts for reported features, reviewed restaurants, and sourced, reviewed, and tested the best products in the kitchen and home space. You can find her work in various publications like InStyle, Food & Wine, Real Simple, Travel & Leisure, and more. Amy is an excellent editor and strong storyteller, using her passions to dictate what she writes about. People Editorial Guidelines Published on December 9, 2022 06:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon These days, there's no reason not to have a durable, compact water bottle — especially one that's designed to keep your liquids chilled or warm throughout the day. And while you could certainly opt for a standard reusable water bottle, there's one brand that's become a fan favorite: Hydro Flask. Right now, the Hydro Flask Wide Mouth Water Bottle is on sale at Amazon in certain colors and sizes, bringing down the price of the beloved reusable bottle to just $40. It's designed with a straw lid that's leakproof — so you won't have to worry about liquid escaping — and it comes with a carry loop that makes it easy to transport or attach to the outside of a backpack. Each water bottle is constructed out of pro-grade stainless steel, and the tough insulation keeps beverages cold for up to 24 hours and hot for up to 12. Shoppers can choose from nine colors (although keep in mind that only a handful of hues are marked down), including white and black, as well as three sizes: 24, 32, and 40 ounces. Plus, the water bottles are dishwasher safe for a quick and easy cleaning. Amazon Buy It! Hydro Flask Wide Mouth Straw Lid Water Bottle, $39.46 (orig. $49.95); amazon.com Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. It should come as no surprise that the water bottles have racked up over 33,000 perfect ratings from Amazon customers, with some noting that they keep drinks "ice cold all day" and agree that the "hype is accurate." One user said, "Hydro Flask is the only water bottle I use now," while another enthused: "They keep your water cold for what seems like forever." A third five-star reviewer added that they've "loved Hydro Flask" since it started making water bottles. They wrote, "I can't imagine using another water bottle because these ones are so sturdy and high quality. Definitely worth the money because they last a long time." They finished off by saying, "I will continue to be a steady customer." Head to Amazon to get the Hydro Flask Wide Mouth Water Bottle while it's on sale. Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping Jennifer Lopez Wore a Houndstooth Coat in an Unexpected Color While Christmas Tree Shopping with Ben Affleck Nearly 21,000 Shoppers Have Given This Lightweight Stick Vacuum a Five-Star Rating — and It's on Sale This Under-the-Radar Brand Is Taking Over Amazon's Best-Seller Charts with Its Affordable Cozy Sweaters