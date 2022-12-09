​​Amazon Shoppers Agree That the 'Hype Is Accurate' Around Hydro Flask Water Bottles — and They're on Sale Now

“They keep your water cold for what seems like forever”

By
Amy Schulman
Amy-Schulman
Amy Schulman

Published on December 9, 2022 06:00 AM

Hydro Flask Wide Mouth Straw Lid
Photo: Amazon

These days, there's no reason not to have a durable, compact water bottle — especially one that's designed to keep your liquids chilled or warm throughout the day. And while you could certainly opt for a standard reusable water bottle, there's one brand that's become a fan favorite: Hydro Flask.

Right now, the Hydro Flask Wide Mouth Water Bottle is on sale at Amazon in certain colors and sizes, bringing down the price of the beloved reusable bottle to just $40.

It's designed with a straw lid that's leakproof — so you won't have to worry about liquid escaping — and it comes with a carry loop that makes it easy to transport or attach to the outside of a backpack. Each water bottle is constructed out of pro-grade stainless steel, and the tough insulation keeps beverages cold for up to 24 hours and hot for up to 12.

Shoppers can choose from nine colors (although keep in mind that only a handful of hues are marked down), including white and black, as well as three sizes: 24, 32, and 40 ounces. Plus, the water bottles are dishwasher safe for a quick and easy cleaning.

Hydro Flask Wide Mouth Straw Lid
Amazon

Buy It! Hydro Flask Wide Mouth Straw Lid Water Bottle, $39.46 (orig. $49.95); amazon.com

It should come as no surprise that the water bottles have racked up over 33,000 perfect ratings from Amazon customers, with some noting that they keep drinks "ice cold all day" and agree that the "hype is accurate." One user said, "Hydro Flask is the only water bottle I use now," while another enthused: "They keep your water cold for what seems like forever."

A third five-star reviewer added that they've "loved Hydro Flask" since it started making water bottles. They wrote, "I can't imagine using another water bottle because these ones are so sturdy and high quality. Definitely worth the money because they last a long time." They finished off by saying, "I will continue to be a steady customer."

Head to Amazon to get the Hydro Flask Wide Mouth Water Bottle while it's on sale.

