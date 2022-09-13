The Insanely Popular Hydro Flask Water Bottles Shoppers Say Are 'So Worth It' Are on Sale Now

For those who thought water bottles could never be trendy, the beloved Hydro Flask has swept social media, been carried religiously by celebrities, and continues to be touted as "worth" the high price tag by thousands of reviewers.

And while it's uncommon to see them on sale, you can actually snag a few colors of the 32-ounce Hydro Flask at Amazon for 22 percent off now, or an even larger black bottle for 27 percent off, making that "so worth it" tag truer than ever.

These water bottles have blown up for a reason. Gone are the days of disposable bottles or flimsy plastic that can't stand up to daily washings and heavy use. Hydro Flask bottles are made from stainless steel (plus BPA-free plastic caps) so they're extremely durable — plus your drink stays cold for hours. In fact, the brand attests that liquids will stay cold up to 24 hours and hot for 12.

The cap is leakproof, even if it's rolling around in your bag. And thanks to the cap's honeycomb design, the water bottle will stay insulated from top to bottom. Plus, the built-in carrying strap makes the bottle easy to hold and bring with you anywhere.

These water bottles are available in a 20-, 32-, 40-, and 64-ounce model, so you have plenty of options to choose from. And each size comes in a range of bright colors like orange and aqua blue. Plus the colors last; you can toss them in the dishwasher again and again without worrying that they'll fade.

Even though only a few colors and sizes are on sale now, the savings are solid — especially considering these bottles last forever. For example, a hefty 40-ounce black bottle is 27 percent off and only $36. And several shades of the smaller 32-ounce bottle are also marked down under $35.

The Hydro Flask bottles have not only garnered 25,700 five-star ratings, but have also maintained a close-to-perfect overall rating at Amazon. Tons of shoppers have noted that they are truly "obsessed, while another added that you "can't go wrong with Hydro Flask." One reviewer who called it the "best of the best" also raved, "I never leave home without mine."

This reviewer summed up the feelings many others share, noting, "I've used plastic water bottles for years. I got this thing and it's awesome." They finished off by saying: "My water [is] cold and doesn't taste like plastic. I toss it around and treat it pretty rough and it's held up excellently."

Grab a Hydro Flask Bottle for yourself at Amazon while some sizes and colors are up to 27 percent off.

