Thousands of Shoppers Swear by This Best-Selling 'Powerful' Clip-On Fan, and It's on Sale at Amazon
Even though summer is still technically a few weeks away, hot weather has already arrived — meaning cooling gadgets are a must right now.
If you want a direct breeze this summer, start with the Hurricane Classic Portable Fan while it's on sale at Amazon. The 6-inch fan has two speeds (low and high) that provide cool air around your personal space — without making a bunch of noise.
With a clamp that can mount up to 2 inches and a lightweight design (we're talking just 1.85 pounds), the portable fan can keep you cool throughout your home. You can also adjust the fan thanks to its tilt mechanism. So wherever you attach the cooling device — be it your desk during the day or your headboard in the evening — you can angle it just how you'd like.
Buy It! Hurricane Classic 6-Inch Clip Fan, $20.38 (orig. $23.69); amazon.com
To use it, all you have to do is plug the included power cord into an outlet. At 5 feet long, the cord has considerable reach. After plugging it in, choose from the power settings on the switch located right on the back of the fan.
More than 4,500 customers have given the small fan a five-star rating. Reviewers call it the "perfect solution" for areas in their homes that get toasty. They've used it to cool down kitchens when cooking with a hot oven, bathrooms when getting ready, and desks when working.
One shopper raved about how it cooled down the top bunk bed in their sons' room. The fan "clipped easily onto the bed rail and was powerful enough to provide relief, yet quiet enough to sleep," they wrote. Another shopper who clipped it to their headboard to make hot nights "bearable" wrote: "This fan has been a godsend for heatwaves in Seattle," explaining that "the air is focused, fast, and quiet."
Other shoppers have also praised how quickly the best-selling clip-on fan cools them down. "I rarely need it on for more than a few minutes," one reviewer said.
Stay cool this summer and grab the Hurricane Classic Portable Fan at Amazon before the deal ends.
