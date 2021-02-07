This Humidifier with 9,000 Five-Star Ratings on Amazon Also Doubles as an Essential Oil Diffuser

Along with sparkling snowfalls and puffer coats, winter can have some unpleasant side effects, like freezing temperatures, dry skin, and stuffy noses. If you're struggling with the latter, consider getting an air humidifier to help with those symptoms (though it can't change the weather).
The Hupro Air Humidifier is a six-liter, cool and warm mist humidifier that can boost the humidity level of a room up to 500 square feet. It has three misting levels, a 360-degree rotating nozzle, and an auto-mode that regulates the humidity level and mist-output based on your environment. The leak-proof appliance also has a filter that purifies and softens the water before it releases into the air.
If you'd like to use it at night, it has a silent-operating sleep mode that turns off the LED lights for a pleasant snooze sesh. You can set the humidifier to shut off after 12 hours, or it will automatically shut off when the tank runs out. Additionally, it has a remote control, so you can operate it without getting out of bed.
What's even more impressive, the humidifier is compatible with essential oils to add an aromatherapeutic element to your home. There's even a warm mist setting if you need to raise your room's temperature, though shoppers particularly love it for calming their dry skin and inflamed sinuses.
"This humidifier is excellent," this reviewer wrote. "The ability to adjust the humidity level is the best feature and it works just as it is supposed to. It has made a huge difference in the dust, our dry skin, and breathability."
Another wrote, "I deal with dry mouth and nostrils and this humidifier solved all that, and I was able to sleep through the night. The mist that comes out is so powerful and the noise is very low. l was skeptical at first but I'm glad I spent the money because it was well worth it."
You can get the Hupro Humidifier that doubles as an essential oil diffuser for $120 on Amazon. Your sleeping self might thank you for it.