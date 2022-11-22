Lifestyle Home This Oscillating Space Heater Is 52% Off Prior to Black Friday, and Shoppers Say It Works in Minutes Add it to your cart for just $38 By Carly Kulzer Carly Kulzer Instagram Website Carly Kulzer has been with Dotdash Meredith since 2018 and is currently an Entertainment Ecommerce Writer for People. As an owner of two dogs and two cats, she started primarily writing pets content for People in 2021. She has reviewed more than 50 products, conducted interviews with professionals in the field, and has done extensive research to gather accurate information.Carly has written more than 40 pets articles for People. Her shoppable content has also been featured in InStyle, Real Simple, Food and Wine, Shape, Travel and Leisure, Better Homes & Gardens, Southern Living, Cooking Light, Martha Stewart Living, My Recipes, and Parents. People Editorial Guidelines Published on November 22, 2022 06:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon Depending on where you live, you're probably already experiencing much cooler temperatures, so now's the time to invest in a portable heater before the dead of winter. After all, it's only going to get colder from here. The Humutan Portable Oscillating Space Heater is a budget-friendly choice that's 52 percent off when you apply Amazon's on-site coupon before adding it to your cart. The small design has a 70-degree oscillation making it ideal for desks, side tables, and dressers as it can heat up to 200 square feet. It's made with ceramic that allows it to heat up to 158 degrees Fahrenheit in quickly, which means you don't have to wait to feel the warmth. Plus, it's easy to move from room to room and doesn't make a lot of noise. Choose from low, high, and fan-only modes to ensure it reaches your desired temperature and to give the room more air circulation. If the heater gets too hot or tips over, it'll automatically shut off to prevent accidents and will resume once it's back upright. This portable heater will give your furnace a break during really cold days while possibly saving a bit of money on your monthly bill. For just $38, it's practically a no-brainer. Amazon Buy It! Humutan 1500W Portable Oscillating Space Heater, $37.99 with coupon (orig. $79.99); amazon.com Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. With so many models on the market, it can be hard to know which is a good fit for your home. Thankfully, this device, in particular, is backed by more than 18,500 five-star ratings to help make the decision easier. One reviewer said it produces "excellent heat output" and agreed that it's "great for small spaces." Another shopper, who used the heater on a camping trip, described it as "small but mighty," and added that it heated their eight-person tent without issues and kept them warm. (Space heaters should not be left plugged in while unattended or sleeping, and should be placed on a hard, heat-resistant surface.) There's no telling how long this early Black Friday deal will last, so take advantage of the steep discount on the portable heater while you can. Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping Black Friday Came Early for This Buzzy Skincare Brand — Score Mandy Moore's Brightening Eye Balm for 25% Off Gabrielle Union Boosted Her Red Carpet Glow with the Popular Skincare Wand Hollywood Can't Stop Using Macy's Black Friday Sale Came Early with Champion Hoodies, KitchenAid Stand Mixers, and More — Up to 75% Off