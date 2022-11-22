This Oscillating Space Heater Is 52% Off Prior to Black Friday, and Shoppers Say It Works in Minutes

Depending on where you live, you're probably already experiencing much cooler temperatures, so now's the time to invest in a portable heater before the dead of winter. After all, it's only going to get colder from here.

The Humutan Portable Oscillating Space Heater is a budget-friendly choice that's 52 percent off when you apply Amazon's on-site coupon before adding it to your cart. The small design has a 70-degree oscillation making it ideal for desks, side tables, and dressers as it can heat up to 200 square feet. It's made with ceramic that allows it to heat up to 158 degrees Fahrenheit in quickly, which means you don't have to wait to feel the warmth. Plus, it's easy to move from room to room and doesn't make a lot of noise.

Choose from low, high, and fan-only modes to ensure it reaches your desired temperature and to give the room more air circulation. If the heater gets too hot or tips over, it'll automatically shut off to prevent accidents and will resume once it's back upright.

This portable heater will give your furnace a break during really cold days while possibly saving a bit of money on your monthly bill. For just $38, it's practically a no-brainer.

With so many models on the market, it can be hard to know which is a good fit for your home. Thankfully, this device, in particular, is backed by more than 18,500 five-star ratings to help make the decision easier. One reviewer said it produces "excellent heat output" and agreed that it's "great for small spaces."

Another shopper, who used the heater on a camping trip, described it as "small but mighty," and added that it heated their eight-person tent without issues and kept them warm. (Space heaters should not be left plugged in while unattended or sleeping, and should be placed on a hard, heat-resistant surface.)

There's no telling how long this early Black Friday deal will last, so take advantage of the steep discount on the portable heater while you can.

