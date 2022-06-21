Hugh Jackman's 'Spectacular' $39 Million Manhattan Triplex Hits the Market — See Inside!
Hugh Jackman is parting ways with his Manhattan apartment after over a decade!
The X-Men star, 53, has listed his city home for a cool $38.9 million with Deborah Grubman, David Adler and Paul Albano of The Corcoran Group.
The five-bedroom, seven-bathroom luxury triplex is spread across the 8th, 9th, and 10th floors of a Richard Meier-designed building. Walls of glass provide the 11,000-square foot residence with sweeping views of the Hudson River.
Jackman first purchased the property in 2008 for $21 million, The New York Post reports.
"This is a spectacular apartment where quite simply, what you see is what you get," Grubman exclusively tells PEOPLE. "The double-height great room has a true 'wow factor' and provides sunset views of the Hudson River and New York Harbor that are stunning and ever-changing."
The property's lowest floor is comprised of four ensuite guest bedrooms and a library with a half bath, as well as a vast recreational space and a terrace overlooking the river.
Meanwhile, the 9th floor features a dramatic, double-height great room, a home office with a gas fireplace, a kitchen, and a dining area. Each floor is connected by a spiral staircase, which Grubman dubbed "a work of art in itself."
The 10th floor is entirely devoted to the primary suite, with an area encompassing a luxurious spa bath, sauna, and dressing room.
The West Village building also includes a high-end fitness center, a full-time doorman and concierge, as well as dining service available from Jean-Georges Vongerichten's Perry St restaurant downstairs.