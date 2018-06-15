5 Things You Should Buy ASAP From Wayfair's Huge Clearance Event

If you’ve been putting off updating your home for a day when you’ve got a little extra cash to spend, that day has arrived.

From June 15 to June 19, Wayfair is having a blowout 3-Day Clearance sale, with deep discounts up to 70% off on everything from outdoor furniture to wall art. Wayfair is even offering kitchen and dining furniture under $99! So, whether you’ve been waiting to replace your worn-out area rug or just want to spruce up your space with a fresh bedding set, the options are plentiful — and well-priced.

Not sure where to start? No worries. Here’s a few things that are currently on our shopping list:

1. Aquia Creek 7 Piece Dining Set, $1,335 (originally $1,500); wayfair.com

2. Jemima Slipper Chair, $107 (originally $169); wayfair.com

3. Ahart Coffee Table, $318 (originally $519); wayfair.com

4. Scandinavian 3 Piece Kitchen Canister Set, $43 (originally $72); wayfair.com

5. Wayfair Basics 5 Shelf Shelving Unit, $55 (originally $177); wayfair.com

For more must-haves, visit wayfair.com.