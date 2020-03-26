This All-in-One Printer with Rave Reviews Will Round Out Your Home Office — and It's 40% Off

Image zoom

Last week, I needed to print something, and I realized I was in quite an unusual predicament. I’d normally just use the printer at work, but my office is, of course, closed at the moment. My next option in New York City would be to go to Staples, but I’d really rather avoid unnecessary ventures into high-trafficked public places (and I’m not even sure if Staples is open). It turns out, I’m far from the only person in need of some at-home printing assistance. Google searches for things like “best printer for home office” and “best all-in-one printer for home use” have been on the rise, so I tracked down one of the biggest deals currently available to save all my fellow WFH-ers from a print-less existence.

Walmart has rolled back the price of the HP OfficeJet 5252 Wireless All-in-One Color Inkjet Printer by nearly 40 percent, meaning you can step up your home office game by adding the compact, customer-loved printer for $50 less than normal.

With nearly 1,000 reviews, the HP printer is definitely a popular choice. Customers love how easy the all-in-one color printer is to set up and use across multiple devices, and say the print quality is great. Many were actually surprised at how well this printer works considering the low price point, printing, faxing, copying, and scanning to their heart’s content. While this printer markdown is certainly a steal, we also took the liberty of scouting out a few more top-of-the-line printers you can shop right now to make the most out of your time working from home (or homeschooling). Shop some of the best printers for home use from Walmart and Target below.

