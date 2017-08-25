People

How to Prepare for a Hurricane: Protect Your Home and Yourself with this Emergency Checklist

Posted on

Handout/Getty

Here are some tips and websites to help keep your home and family safe.

CREATE A PLAN
Designate specific meeting locations, emergency contacts, and procedures and make sure everyone in your household is aware of those plans.
Use the following checklists and plans to get started:
American Red Cross Hurricane Safety Checklist
Ready.gov Family Emergency Plan
National Hurricane Center’s Hurricane Preparedness Plan

MAKE A KIT
Organize a supply kit that includes essentials like food, clothing, water, a flashlight, and a radio. Be sure to include items specific to your family like medications and copies of important documents. Keep your kit updated and located somewhere where you can easily access it.

For a list of kit essentials, visit:
National Hurricane Center’s Disaster Supply Kit
Get a Kit from Ready.gov
Are You Ready? PDF from FEMA

PROTECT YOUR HOME
Consider which parts of your home are most susceptible to storm damage. Secure any items that cannot sustain high winds and reinforce fragile components like windows.

Learn how to weatherproof your home:
How to Board Up Windows (ThisOldHouse.com)
CoastalLiving.com’s Guide to Insurance

STAY INFORMED
Be aware of current storm systems. Listen closely to local officials and weather services for updated news and instructions on evacuation efforts.

Here are some helpful websites and tools:
Red Cross News Room
National Hurricane Center
CNN Hurricane Tracker
Local Conditions on The Weather Channel

This article originally appeared on Coastalliving.com