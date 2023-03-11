15 Beautiful Housewarming Gifts They'll Never Know You Bought Last-Minute at Amazon

Spring is here, and with it comes longer days, blooming gardens, and peak moving season.

Spring and summer are common times for people to move, and while you might not be uprooting this year, someone you know probably is. And when you're invited over to check out their new place, you'll probably want to show up with a thoughtful housewarming gift — even if the invite is last-minute.

We scoured Amazon for housewarming gift ideas that you can get with Prime shipping for speedy delivery (perfect for short notice and procrastinators). Everything we've sourced is highly rated by shoppers, so you know you're gifting something that will last, even if you're on a budget.

Buy It! Gute Ceramic Olive Oil Cruet, $18.95; amazon.com

Housewarming Gift Ideas Under $25 at Amazon

For under $25, you can gift useful (and stylish) home accessories like a set of beautiful tea towels or a pair of decorative candles. We also found a ceramic cruet for olive oil or vinegar that looks much more expensive than its $19 price tag and a palm tree-shaped banana hanger that will bring tropical vibes to their kitchen countertop.

Buy It! Gedengni Spiral Taper Candles in Purple, $14.90; amazon.com

Housewarming Gift Ideas Under $50 at Amazon

If you have $50 to spend on a housewarming gift, there are plenty of little home life upgrades you can give, like a cold brew maker, essential oil diffuser, or mood-setting smart bulb. This decorative vase is a fun accent for a bookshelf or dresser, and it's on sale for just $30 (pick up a few stems on the way over for extra impact).

Buy It! PhiDor Twist Flower Vase, $29.99 (orig. $49); amazon.com

Housewarming Gift Ideas Under $100 at Amazon

With a budget of $100, you can give them a four-pack of quality wine glasses or a set of high-end olive oils. There are also some small kitchen appliances under budget from brands like SodaStream and Keurig. Or give the gift of (portable) ambiance with a highly rated Bluetooth speaker from JBL.

Buy It! Riedel Swirl Stemless Red Wine Glass Set of 4, $69; amazon.com

No matter what you choose, it is — as always — the thought that counts. Keep scrolling for more housewarming gift ideas you can get with your Amazon Prime membership.

Buy It! Creative Co-Op Tea Towel Set, $24.85; amazon.com

Buy It! Dostende Banana Tree, $21.99; amazon.com

Buy It! Schweek Half Circle Door Mat In Sun, $19.99; amazon.com

Buy It! Wanola Ceramic Essential Oil Diffuser, $35.98; amazon.com

Buy It! Ovalware RJ3 Cold Brew and Iced Tea Maker, $39.99; amazon.com

Buy It! Turquaz Unisex Waffle Robe, $32.99 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance Smart Bulb, $49.97; amazon.com

Buy It! Brightland The Duo Olive Oil Set, $74; amazon.com

Buy It! SodaStream Jet Sparkling Water Maker, $89.99; amazon.com

Buy It! Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker, $79.99 (orig. $99.99); amazon.com

Buy It! JBL Flip 4 Portable Bluetooth Speaker, $79.90 (orig. $110.95); amazon.com

