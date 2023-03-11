Lifestyle Home 15 Beautiful Housewarming Gifts They'll Never Know You Bought Last-Minute at Amazon Discover cute stuff for their new place starting at $15 By Nicola Fumo Nicola Fumo Nicola has covered style and culture since 2012, with work published by The New York Times, Vanity Fair, GQ, Harper's Bazaar, Slate, Forbes, and more. She has worked as an editor for Vox Media, Hearst, Forbes, The Daily Beast, and Interview Magazine on projects spanning print, digital, social, video, and podcasts. Originally from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, she now lives between Los Angeles and New York City. People Editorial Guidelines Published on March 11, 2023 07:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: People / Tyler Roeland Spring is here, and with it comes longer days, blooming gardens, and peak moving season. Spring and summer are common times for people to move, and while you might not be uprooting this year, someone you know probably is. And when you're invited over to check out their new place, you'll probably want to show up with a thoughtful housewarming gift — even if the invite is last-minute. We scoured Amazon for housewarming gift ideas that you can get with Prime shipping for speedy delivery (perfect for short notice and procrastinators). Everything we've sourced is highly rated by shoppers, so you know you're gifting something that will last, even if you're on a budget. Amazon Buy It! Gute Ceramic Olive Oil Cruet, $18.95; amazon.com Housewarming Gift Ideas Under $25 at Amazon Creative Co-Op Tea Towel Set, $24.85 Dostende Banana Tree, $21.99 Gute Ceramic Olive Oil Cruet, $18.95 Schweek Half Circle Door Mat In Sun, $19.99 Gedengni Spiral Taper Candles in Purple, $14.90 Courteney Cox 'Actually Likes to Clean' — and These Are the Homecourt Products She Uses on Repeat For under $25, you can gift useful (and stylish) home accessories like a set of beautiful tea towels or a pair of decorative candles. We also found a ceramic cruet for olive oil or vinegar that looks much more expensive than its $19 price tag and a palm tree-shaped banana hanger that will bring tropical vibes to their kitchen countertop. Amazon Buy It! Gedengni Spiral Taper Candles in Purple, $14.90; amazon.com Housewarming Gift Ideas Under $50 at Amazon PhiDor Twist Flower Vase, $29.99 (orig. $49) Wanola Ceramic Essential Oil Diffuser, $35.98 Ovalware RJ3 Cold Brew and Iced Tea Maker, $39.99 Turquaz Unisex Waffle Robe, $32.99 (orig. $39.99) Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance Smart Bulb, $49.97 A $700 Cordless Stick Vacuum That Users Reach for 'Every Day' Is Only $150 at Amazon If you have $50 to spend on a housewarming gift, there are plenty of little home life upgrades you can give, like a cold brew maker, essential oil diffuser, or mood-setting smart bulb. This decorative vase is a fun accent for a bookshelf or dresser, and it's on sale for just $30 (pick up a few stems on the way over for extra impact). Amazon Buy It! PhiDor Twist Flower Vase, $29.99 (orig. $49); amazon.com Housewarming Gift Ideas Under $100 at Amazon Brightland The Duo Olive Oil Set, $74 Riedel Swirl Stemless Red Wine Glass Set of 4, $69 SodaStream Jet Sparkling Water Maker, $89.99 Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker, $79.99 (orig. $99.99) JBL Flip 4 Portable Bluetooth Speaker, $79.90 (orig. $110.95) With a budget of $100, you can give them a four-pack of quality wine glasses or a set of high-end olive oils. There are also some small kitchen appliances under budget from brands like SodaStream and Keurig. Or give the gift of (portable) ambiance with a highly rated Bluetooth speaker from JBL. Amazon Buy It! Riedel Swirl Stemless Red Wine Glass Set of 4, $69; amazon.com No matter what you choose, it is — as always — the thought that counts. Keep scrolling for more housewarming gift ideas you can get with your Amazon Prime membership. Amazon Buy It! Creative Co-Op Tea Towel Set, $24.85; amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Dostende Banana Tree, $21.99; amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Schweek Half Circle Door Mat In Sun, $19.99; amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Wanola Ceramic Essential Oil Diffuser, $35.98; amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Ovalware RJ3 Cold Brew and Iced Tea Maker, $39.99; amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Turquaz Unisex Waffle Robe, $32.99 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance Smart Bulb, $49.97; amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Brightland The Duo Olive Oil Set, $74; amazon.com Amazon Buy It! SodaStream Jet Sparkling Water Maker, $89.99; amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker, $79.99 (orig. $99.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! JBL Flip 4 Portable Bluetooth Speaker, $79.90 (orig. $110.95); amazon.com 