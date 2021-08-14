10 Housewarming Gifts That Beat Bringing a Bottle of Wine — All Under $50 on Amazon
Other than shopping around for some stylish new furniture, there's no better way to celebrate the beginning of a chapter in a new pad than with a housewarming party. If you happen to be the receiver of an invite, you know the pressure is on to find a snazzy gift. A bottle of wine may be your usual go-to, but there are a few options from Amazon's Handmade section that will show up any bottle of Chardonnay — and they're all under $50.
Everyone's decor tastes are different, but there are a few foolproof gifts that will light up any host's face. You can't go wrong with a good food- or kitchen-related gift, but rather than guessing what color palette your friend went with or if they ended up buying that Instant Pot, it's best to shower them with a few accessories they might not think to buy for themselves.
Case in point? An elegant, Scandi-inspired wooden spice rack. There's something that feels so profesh about having your own little spice boxes rather than leaving your seasonings in their store-bought jars, and this pretty handmade set crafted out of ash tree wood and organic glass is both a thoughtful and perfect addition to any countertop.
Buy It! Promi Design Handmade Wooden Spice Rack, $47; amazon.com
A personalized cutting board will never lead you astray either. Whether it's used to slice and dice during an at-home dinner date or to serve up cheese and other goodies during a get-together, no new homeowner or renter should go without a sturdy all-wooden board. The addition of their name or initials just makes it that much sweeter.
Buy It! Walnut Artisan Gallery Personalized Cutting Board, $33; amazon.com
Other cooking space ideas from Amazon Handmade include this condiment holder that fits any minimalist or cottagecore fan's style — another small touch that creates a lot of warmth in their new space. Or for more adventurous home cooks, Foodie Dice make for a fun night at home playing with the ingredients in their pantry and fridge.
Buy It! Two Tumbleweeds Foodie Dice, $24; amazon.com
Outside of the kitchen, there are still plenty of housewarming gift ideas to bring the hostess with the mostest, including plant parents. For a unique spin on traditional vases and plant pots, try this clay and wood vessel that can house the teeny tiniest air plant. It's also great for friends who may not have the greenest thumbs as they're so easy to care for — and yes, the plant is included.
Buy It! Carter and Rose Ceramic and Wood Wall Planter, $22; amazon.com
To cue the relaxation vibes, a good candle never goes unappreciated. This long-lasting lavender and sage scent is warming and serene thanks to the carefully curated blend. As one shopper wrote, "I absolutely love this fragrance! Clean, crisp, and lasts [a] long time."
Buy It! Sweet Water Decor Lavender and Sage Candle, $20 (orig. $24); amazon.com
For snacking and sipping on lattes in their living room, a chic set of cream-colored stone coasters will never go out of style. And neither will a sleek, wooden movable armrest. This particular one adjusts to fit the couch or chair you're curled up in, giving you a solid space to keep sips and munchies safe.
Buy It! Anatolian Handmade Goods Atelier Sofa Tray Table, $49.99; amazon.com
If you're really looking to personalize something special for a first-time buyer or a new family home, Amazon Handmade even offers customized metal address plates. "This sign is extremely eye-catching," wrote one satisfied reviewer. "Bought it as a housewarming gift and it was very well received. It adds a classy touch and great curb appeal."
Buy It! 48 Hour Monogram Custom Metal Address Sign, $34.95; amazon.com
No matter what you go with, it's always the thought that counts — though don't be surprised if you're soon deemed the best gift-giver of your friend group.
