The Secret Trick to Scoring Name-Brand Household Supplies for Less on Amazon Right Now
Get all-purpose cleaners, laundry detergent, trashbags, and more on discount
If you love cleaning as much as Monica Geller, you’re going to be excited about the secret sale we discovered on Amazon.
For a limited time, you can save $10 when you spend $35 on name-brand household supplies like all-purpose cleaners, laundry detergents, trashbags, sponges, and more — there are over 800 items included. On top of that, many of these products are already discounted, so you can really get the best bang for your buck when you shop cleaning supplies on Amazon right now.
All you have to do is add the qualifying items you want to your cart and check out; the discount will automatically apply when you enter your address and credit card information. Shoppers, take note: This deal can only be applied once per transaction. So if you’re planning to stock up on household items, we recommend making separate purchases that equal $35 to make the most out of this offer.
RELATED: Amazon’s Best-Selling Black and Decker Dustbuster With 11,000+ Five-Star Reviews Is on Sale Today
You can snag a three-pack of Mrs. Meyer’s Multi-Surface Everyday Cleaner for $12, a 96-count container of Tide Pods for $22, and Ziploc freezer bags for $5 — all of which add up to just over $35, qualifying you for the promotion. Below, we rounded up some of the best kitchen, cleaning, and laundry supplies you can get during this secret sale.
There’s no end date for this promotion, meaning it could be over at any time, so you’ll want to move quickly on those items you need. Simply click here to shop all the products included in this incredible Amazon deal.
Kitchen Supplies on Amazon:
- Ziploc Freezer Bags with New Grip 'n Seal Technology, $4.99
- Scotch-Brite Non-Scratch Scrub Sponges, 6-Pack, $5.14 (orig. $9.65)
- Hefty Strong Large Trash Bags 30 Gallon, 28 Count, $7.38
- Glad Press'n Seal Plastic Food Wrap – 100 Square Foot Roll, 3-Pack, $13.17 (orig. $24.97)
- Cascade Complete ActionPacs, Dishwasher Detergent Fresh Scent, 78 count, $16.97 (orig. $18.99)
Cleaning Supplies on Amazon:
- Weiman Stainless Steel Cleaner and Polish, $6.69
- Mr. Clean Magic Eraser Original, Cleaning Pads with Durafoam, 9 Count, $6.97
- Murphy's Oil Soap Original Wood Cleaner, 3 Count, $9.89 (orig. $13.47)
- Mrs. Meyer’s Clean Day Multi-Surface Everyday Cleaner, $11.97
- Swiffer Wetjet Hardwood Mop Pad Refills for Floor Mopping and Cleaning, $11.97 (orig. $14.99)
- Clorox ToiletWand Disinfecting Refills Rainforest Rush, 30 Count, $11.99 (orig. $13.25)
Laundry Supplies on Amazon:
- Shout Spray and Wash Advanced Action Stain Remover for Clothes, $4.18
- OxiClean White Revive Laundry Whitener + Stain Remover Power Paks, 24 Count, $7.59 (orig. $10.99)
- Downy Fresh Protect April Fresh with Febreze Odor Defense In-Wash Scent Beads, $11.97
- Tide Laundry Detergent Liquid, Original Scent, $12.35 (orig. $16)
- Tide Pods Laundry Detergent Liquid Pacs Clean Breeze Scent, $21.44 (orig. $23.99)
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.