The home was purchased from the Flip or Flop star in 2020 after he remodeled it

House Renovated by HGTV's Tarek El Moussa Hits the Market for $1.7 Million — See Inside!

A Southern California home renovated by Tarek El Moussa is up for grabs for $1.799 million.

The current seller purchased the four-bedroom house from the HGTV star, 40, in 2020 according to a release from real estate firm The Agency, which holds the listing.

While the home was not featured on Flipping 101 or Flip or Flop, fans of both shows can see some of the star's handiwork throughout.

The single-story home, which comes with a two-car garage, features an open design complete with wood floors and high ceilings. From the living room, large windows look out onto the backyard and an in-ground pool.

Left: Exterior of home renovated by Tarek El Moussa | Credit: LA Light Photography Right: Pool in the backyard | Credit: LA Light Photography

The kitchen features stainless-steel appliances, marble countertops and a center island, while the main bedroom suite includes a spa-like bathroom with a large shower, soaking tub, and double vanity.

"The best of form and function collide within this residence, culminating in a prime offering in an ideal location," according to the home's listing.

House Remodeled by Tarek El Moussa Hits the Market for $1.7M Bedroom | Credit: LA Light Photography

Flip or Flop, which aired its final episode in March after premiering in 2013, followed former couple, El Moussa and Christina Hall, as they bought, renovated, and sold homes for a profit in Southern California.

It began while El Moussa and Hall, 39, were still married, but they continued to film together for more than five years after splitting publicly in 2016. They even navigated their changing relationship while co-parenting their two children — Brayden, 6, and Taylor, 11 — on-screen.

Left: Kitchen | Credit: LA Light Photography Right: Living Room | Credit: LA Light Photography

A source with knowledge of the situation told PEOPLE at the time the pair announced the show's ending that, "Tarek and Christina are generally cordial. They're co-parenting and nothing gets in the way of that. The show was just too intimate of a setting at this point and it was time to close that chapter."

HGTV also confirmed the news of the series' end to PEOPLE in a statement.

Tarek El Moussa, Christina Haack Credit: Courtesy HGTV

"More than 90 million viewers have watched the popular series since its premiere in 2013. We look forward to seeing more of Tarek and Christina's real life, real estate, and renovation adventures in upcoming episodes of their solo series Flipping 101 with Tarek El Moussa and Christina on the Coast," the network wrote in part.

Tarek and Heather El Moussa Credit: Christina Cernik

The third season of Flipping 101 is expected to premiere in early 2023, following season two's end in late 2021, per Deadline.