John Mulaney, Whitney Cummings and More Comedians Sign on to HGTV House Hunters Parody

Get ready to laugh — HGTV has officially dropped the lineup of comedians set to deliver hilarious commentary during the highly anticipated series, House Hunters: Comedians on Couches.

The network’s long-running series House Hunters, which follows a couple as they search for a new home that fits their often laughably different wishlists and budgets, has inspired many meme-able moments and even the occasional controversy.

The new self-shot spin-off, formerly titled House Hunters: LOL, gathers a group of seven comedians to watch an episode together via video conference and share their hot takes and witty commentary. The show will air as a four-night event, June 2-5.

On Monday, the network announced that the star-studded event will be led by Dan Levy (creator of NBC's Indebted) and Natasha Leggero (Neighbors), along with comedians John Mulaney, Whitney Cummings, writer Eliot Glazer (Younger, New Girl), SNL's Chris Redd, and actor J.B. Smoove (Curb Your Enthusiasm).

“House Hunters is a pop culture phenomenon that inspires strong reactions from viewers who like to play along with its familiar house selection process,” said Jane Latman, president of HGTV, in a press release.

"While we may not agree with the house each family chooses or the reasons they select it, we can agree that it’s a good time to lean on talented people who can find the humor in everything and make us laugh out loud — even when it comes to the challenges and triumphs of house hunting," she added.

According to HGTV, no jokes are off-limits. “Everything on House Hunters is fair game — from the house tours and budgets to the wish lists for paint colors, granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances,” the network shared earlier this month.

House Hunters: Comedians on Couches is not only designed to offer humor during a difficult time but it also supports a good cause.

During the show, HGTV fans will be encouraged to provide meals to children in need during the coronavirus pandemic by texting a donation to Turn Up: Fight Hunger, a national campaign dedicated to ending childhood hunger.

The series will air as a four-night event at 10 and 10:30 p.m. ET from Tuesday, June 2 through Friday, June 5.