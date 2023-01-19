Keep Your Car Clean and Organized with This Best-Selling Trash Can That Shoppers Say 'Makes Life So Easier'

We all know that the inside of a car can get pretty gross. From morning coffee runs and fast food debris to those random receipts and wrappers that find their way underneath your seat, trash can be a constant problem. Having a car trash can is one of the easiest ways to keep the interior of your vehicle clean, and right now you can get the Hotor Car Trash Can for as little as $10.

You can easily hang the 2 gallon trash can on the back of a seat or behind the center console, and thanks to the adjustable straps and collapsible shape, it fits in most types of cars and areas. It also doubles as storage with its built-in organizer pockets on the sides that are ideal for stashing tissues, hand sanitizer, and other on-the-go essentials, like chargers and snacks for those long road trips.

Plus, the lining of the trash can is entirely waterproof, so even if you toss a half-full drink in the bin, there won't be any leakage through the bottom into your upholstery. Prices depend on the color you opt for, but the black hue is currently a whopping 60 percent off.

It also comes in a variety of colors and patterns. You can choose from neutrals like gray and brown, as well as eye popping varieties like camo and baby pink. The trash can's lining is also removable, making cleaning the container a breeze. All you have to do is give it a quick toss in the washing machine and it's good to go.

Amazon shoppers can't stop buying this garbage can. In fact, it's so popular that it's currently the site's best-selling automotive garbage can. It's racked up more than 23,000 five-star ratings from customers who rave how their cars are clean and organized thanks to this find.

A "lifesaver" wrote one five-star reviewer adding, "My car was a mess before I bought this… It holds so much more than you would think and I have not had any issues with leaking thus far."

Another shopper, who is a mom, shared that trash no longer collects in their vehicle. "This is the best mom hack ever! You can buy the little trash bags or use a grocery sack in this. Makes life so much easier!"

If you're tired of having a messy car and want to keep it clean and clutter-free, this is a great solution. Head to Amazon and add the Hotor Car Trash Can to your virtual cart while it's still on sale.

