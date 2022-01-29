The 'Heavenly Butter Sheets' with Over 17,000 Amazon Shoppers Love Are 45% Off Right Now
Sliding into bed only to be greeted by scratchy, pilling bed sheets is no way to kick off the sacred nightly bedtime routine. Rather than continue to sleep on uncomfortable bedding, consider snagging the Hotel Sheets Direct 4-Piece Bamboo Sheet Set, which is currently on sale at Amazon.
Woven from 100 percent viscose, the bamboo sheets are wonderfully soft and cozy. They're moisture-wicking, which helps keep you dry and comfortable all night long, and they're designed to stay cool in the summer and warm in the winter. Luckily the sheets won't pill or tear over time, either — even after being laundered in the washing machine again and again.
Each set comes with two pillowcases (one for twin beds), a flat sheet, and a fitted sheet that boasts a deep, all-around elastic pocket that can fit over mattresses up to 15 inches thick. Shoppers can choose from over a dozen solid colors, including purple, yellow, and light gray, all of which are available in sizes twin through California king.
Over 17,000 Amazon shoppers have given the sheet set a five-star rating, with reviewers calling them "heavenly butter sheets" and "the definition of luxury." Another put it simply: "I have never slept so comfortably."
"Buy these sheets," one five-star reviewer shared, adding, "Bamboo feels like French fries taste out of the fryer. Bamboo feels like rayon, jersey, microfiber, and silk had a child and it was perfect. Buy the sheets. Trust me. Was I paid for the review? No! I'm a 30-year-old man, laying in my bed, writing this from the everlasting comfort of these sheets. When I wait to enter the gates of Heaven I'm bringing my sheets, because I'll need a backup if their sheets aren't this bougie."
"These sheets are worth way more than they are asking for them," another shopper explained. "Comparable to $500, 1,200-thread count Louis Vuitton sheets. I'm not kidding: These are the silkiest, smoothest, sexiest, flowing-like-water sheets I have ever had." They added, "The first night you slip into these luxurious sheets, you'll think you spent a couple month's salary on them. They are that good. Who thought a set of bamboo sheets would make you feel like a billionaire?"
Head to Amazon and shop the Hotel Sheets Direct 4-Piece Bamboo Sheet Set before this deal ends and the price goes with it.
