The 'Heavenly Butter Sheets' with Over 17,000 Amazon Shoppers Love Are 45% Off Right Now 

"These sheets are worth way more than they are asking for them," another shopper explained. "Comparable to $500, 1,200-thread count Louis Vuitton sheets. I'm not kidding: These are the silkiest, smoothest, sexiest, flowing-like-water sheets I have ever had." They added, "The first night you slip into these luxurious sheets, you'll think you spent a couple month's salary on them. They are that good. Who thought a set of bamboo sheets would make you feel like a billionaire?"