These ‘Heavenly Soft’ Sheets Have Over 13,000 People Obsessed — and Prices Start at Just $50

The cooling bed sheets are made from 100-percent viscose-derived bamboo, which the brand describes as "softer than cotton and cashmere." Despite their 1600-thread count, the sheets can be run through the wash repeatedly without losing their silky-smooth feel, according to reviewers. The thermo-regulating and cool-to-the-touch aspects have won over hot sleepers everywhere; the sheets wick away excess moisture while retaining warmth, making them suitable for year-round use. Plus, the all-around elastic ensures the fitted sheet will stay put through endless tossing and turning during the night.