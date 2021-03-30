These ‘Heavenly Soft’ Sheets Have Over 13,000 People Obsessed — and Prices Start at Just $50

PSA: Amazon shoppers have discovered the highest quality sheets for those on a budget. The Hotel Sheets Direct Bamboo Sheet Set has acquired over 13,500 five-star ratings from reviewers who claim they are the "definition of luxury" and feel "heavenly soft." And the best part is that prices start at just $50.
The cooling bed sheets are made from 100-percent viscose-derived bamboo, which the brand describes as "softer than cotton and cashmere." Despite their 1600-thread count, the sheets can be run through the wash repeatedly without losing their silky-smooth feel, according to reviewers. The thermo-regulating and cool-to-the-touch aspects have won over hot sleepers everywhere; the sheets wick away excess moisture while retaining warmth, making them suitable for year-round use. Plus, the all-around elastic ensures the fitted sheet will stay put through endless tossing and turning during the night.
Sizes range from twin XL all the way to California king in 13 different colors, from classic neutrals to bright greens, pinks, and blues. You'll find specific shades and sizes are currently marked down by as much as 35 percent — but whatever your preference, you'll pay no more than $80 per set.
Shoppers have left behind reviews that highlight their unwavering love for the sheets. Several shared they have "never slept so comfortably," while one said the set has a "presidential quality" that never disappoints.
"These sheets are comparable to $500, 1,200-thread-count Louis Vuitton sheets," wrote one reviewer. "I'm not kidding, these are the silkiest, smoothest, sexiest, flowing-like-water sheets I have ever had. If you want to impress that special someone to a taste of luxury, you found it. The first night you slip into these luxurious sheets, you'll think you spent a couple months' salary on them. Who thought a set of bamboo sheets would make you feel like a billionaire?"
"Bamboo feels like butter dripping over a cherub's buttocks. Bamboo feels like French fries taste out of the fryer. Bamboo feels like rayon, jersey, microfiber and silk had a child and it was perfect," said another. "Buy the sheets. When I wait to enter the gates of Heaven, I'm bringing my sheets because I'll need a back up if their sheets aren't this boujie."
The votes are in: Hotel Sheets Direct offers some of the best sheets with budget-friendly prices around. Head to Amazon to grab a set (or several) to add to your rotation today.