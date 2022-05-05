Amazon Dropped Double Discounts on These Cooling Sheets That Shoppers Say Are Better Than Luxury Hotel Sheets
If you're in the market for a comfortable bedding upgrade, you're going to want to head to Amazon.
There, you can score savings of up to 52 percent on the top-rated Hotel Sheets Direct Bamboo Sheet Set thanks to double discounts. Spun from viscose made of bamboo, the sheets are soft and breathable. The material is also moisture-wicking, so they're ideal for hot sleepers with night sweats.
Buy It! Hotel Sheets Direct 4-Piece Bamboo Sheet Set in White, $56.99 with coupon (orig. $119); amazon.com
The sheets are available in sizes twin through California king and come in 15 colors. Each set in sizes full and up comes with four pieces: two envelope enclosure pillowcases, a flat sheet, and a fitted sheet. With deep pockets, the fitted sheet can fit mattresses up to 15 inches thick — meaning you don't have to wrestle them onto your bed.
Pricing varies by color and size, but the queen size set is on major sale in select colors, including white and sand.
Buy It! Hotel Sheets Direct 4-Piece Bamboo Sheet Set in Sand, $58.79 with coupon (orig. $119); amazon.com
Also worth noting is that the sheets are a breeze to care for since they're machine washable and dryer safe. The brand recommends washing them with cold water and tumble drying them on low heat. Even better, the sheets get softer with every wash. And since the anti-pilling sheets are tear-resistant, they'll last for years with proper care.
A huge hit with customers, the sheets have racked up more than 18,000 five-star ratings. Reviewers say the "soft and silky" sheets are even better than "any luxury hotel sheets."
Others call out the sheets' "fantastic quality" considering their low price point. As one put it: "The first night you slip into these luxurious sheets you'll think you spent a couple months' salary on them."
So many hot sleepers rave that the sheets are "cool to the touch" and "stay cool all night long." "I have never slept so comfortably," wrote another reviewer, who'd "often wake up sweaty and gross in the middle of the night."
Head to Amazon to get the Hotel Sheets Direct Bamboo Sheet Set before the deal ends!
