Even Hotel Employees Think These $30 Amazon Sheets Are Luxuriously Soft

Sleeping peacefully through the night relies on many factors. The temperature of the bedroom must be to your exact specifications — buoyed by turning on a standing fan or space heater, depending on your preferences — and sometimes it's essential to curl up under a luxuriously soft comforter. While plump pillows and warm quilts are equally important for a good night's sleep, resting on scratchy or rough sheets is certainly the quickest way to spend eight hours tossing and turning.
Rather than subject yourself to another restless night, consider shopping the Danjor Linens 6-Piece Hotel Luxury Soft 1800 Series Premium Bed Sheets set from Amazon. Hot and cold sleepers alike blissfully curl up in these luxuriously soft sheets, culled from soft and durable microfibers that make them more breathable than cotton. The tightly-woven fabric is designed to be both moisture- and wrinkle-resistant, helping to keep you cool in the summer and warm in the winter.
Buy It! Danjor Linens 6-Piece Hotel Luxury Soft 1800 Series Premium Bed Sheets, $24.99-32.99; amazon.com
Constructed with deep pockets, the fitted sheet is easy to tuck on a mattress, complete with an elastic band guaranteeing it won't spring off. Along with a fitted and flat sheet, the set also includes four matching pillowcases. Available in twin, full, queen, king, and California king sizes, the set comes in multiple colors, including gray, taupe, and white.
Amazon shoppers rave about the value of this $29.99 set, which has netted over 62,000 perfect ratings. Reviewers have mentioned they are "comfy and affordable" and like "sleeping on clouds." One customer even goes on to say that "these sheets were softer than the expensive ones" they had previously been using.
"They are, by far, the most comfortable sheets I have ever felt in my life," one five-star shopper says. "They are super soft… I can't even explain it. Most of the sheets I've ever used feel like newspaper. I've gotten very high thread count sheets that haven't felt half as nice as these do. They're extremely soft and stay cool. In fact, I was so happy with these that I bought another set for my guest bed. I want my guests to feel as much comfort as I do."
"As a housekeeper of a large and prominent hotel, I know what 'hotel quality' means," another reviewer shares. "I honestly doubted these sheets before arrival. This set is very soft, almost silky. They have impressed me so far."
Whether you've been on the hunt for new sheets or simply need to replace an old scratchy set, shop the Danjor Linens 6-Piece Hotel Luxury Soft 1800 Series Premium Bed Sheets on Amazon.
