Hungry for some new home decor? Look no further — behold, the hot dog couch.

The Seletti “Hot Dog” Sofa sold at Neiman Marcus not only makes a unique style statement, it looks delicious!

Complete with toppings and condiments, the couch features an open bun frame, a long, leather hot dog pillow with a mustard painted drizzle, and sesame seed embellishments on the back.

The veggie accessories selected by the Italian furniture maker are a bit unusual. Chicago-style dogs come with pickles and tomatoes, according to PEOPLE Food editor Shay Spence, but cucumbers — and a round sliced one at that — are a bizarre addition.

This BBQ-inspired sofa retails for $7,100, plus an additional $295 to ship, but is sure to be a priceless conversation piece.

Image zoom Seletti

Make sure you place the couch exactly where you want it, however, as this wiener isn’t going anywhere — it comes in at 1,433 pounds.

Image zoom Seletti

Image zoom Seletti

If hot dogs aren’t your favorite meal off the grill, not to worry, Seletti also has a “Burger” Chair, topped with pickle and tomato pillows, and retailing for a lower price of $4,950.

The tasty pillows are also also sold separately, in case you want to top the more traditional seating you already own with some fresh produce.

Oh, what's that? You just want the pillows? $1,500 tomato

$930 cucumber

$1,170 pickle pic.twitter.com/jbZGqEEBEj — Kim Bhasin (@KimBhasin) September 12, 2019

However, Seletti doesn’t seem to have an option for non-meat eaters quite yet, as one Twitter user pointed out.

is there a vegetarian option tho — Zachary Tracer (@ZTracer) September 12, 2019

“Is there a vegetarian option tho [sic],” the user wrote, to which another person joked, “you can get it with a plant-based patty for the cushion.”

According to Neiman Marcus’s website, the couch is expected to ship no later than December 6, making this the perfect holiday gift for your meat-loving friends.

If for some reason they’re not a fan of having a six-foot-long hot dog in their living room, the item is returnable within 30 days, if they can fit it through the post-office doors.