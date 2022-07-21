This 'Cool and Comfy' Pillow Is on Sale at Amazon for Under $30 — It's Lowest Price Ever
Hot sleepers, this one is for you. If you're in the market for a pillow that stays cool all night and doesn't cost a ton of money, we've got you covered.
The Hoperay Cooling Pillow is on sale at Amazon for just $29, which is its lowest price ever. A pillow like this that's made with shredded memory foam and has a washable cover made from soft fabric and cooling bamboo typically isn't found at department stores, especially at such a low price. The bamboo cover provides lots of ventilation that, in turn, removes body heat and always feels like the flip side of any pillow.
Not only is it ideal for keeping you cool, but it's also a great way to give yourself more neck support and relieve pressure points. The pillow comes completely stuffed with filling and you can remove some to adjust the firmness to fit your needs, making it a solid choice for all types of sleepers, whether you prefer sleeping on your back, stomach, or side.
This pillow is available in standard, queen, and king sizes, and once you receive it, give it up to 24 hours to completely gain its shape before it's ready to use for a good night's sleep. The removable cover can be machine washed and dried for an easy clean, but we also suggest using a pillowcase to keep it in good condition.
We aren't shocked that this pillow has more than 1,500 perfect ratings, and one five-star reviewer loved it so much, they described it as their "dream pillow." A shopper who claims to have tried more than 50 pillows said "this is the one," and added that it's "great quality."
This "cool and comfy" pillow is one you shouldn't pass up if you're looking to upgrade your bedding, especially since it's 54 percent off right now. You might even want to consider ordering more than one to make it a set.
