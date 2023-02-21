Pet Parents Swear by This Vacuum with 'Powerful' Suction to Keep Their Floors Clean — and It's on Sale

Didn't cross everything off your shopping list over Presidents Day weekend? Well, if you're in the market for a reliable vacuum to keep your floors spotless, you're in luck.

Right now, you can score 32 percent off the Hoover WindTunnel 3 Upright Vacuum at Amazon. With three channels of suction and cyclonic tech, the vacuum readily sucks up everything from pet hair and dust to crumbs and embedded dirt. It also has what the brand calls a QuickPass brush roll that picks up the debris in its path in just one go — saving you time and energy.

Along with carpets and hard floors, the cleaning device is also equipped to clean areas above the floor. It comes with handy attachments, including a pet turbo tool for pet hair on stairs and upholstery, a crevice tool for dustboards and in-between cushions, a pivoting dust tool for dust on ceiling fans. And to easily get to hard-to-reach areas, it also includes a telescoping extension wand.

Also worth noting? It has a 40-foot power cord that lets you cover a lot of ground without needing to find multiple power outlets. Plus, it has a filtration system, which includes a HEPA filter and a carbon layer, that keeps the air clean and free of odor, whether you're cleaning your carpets or above-floor surfaces.

The vacuum has more than 1,500 five-star ratings from shoppers who appreciate its "powerful" suction. According to one reviewer, "It picks up as well as or better than more expensive brands." And another shopper wrote, "This vacuum outperforms the Dyson considerably!"

Even pet owners swear by the vacuum to maintain clean floors, with one saying, "It picked up so much cat fur, I could knit a sweater!"

There's no end date listed for this deal, so head to Amazon to pick up the Hoover WindTunnel 3 Upright Vacuum while it's still on sale!

