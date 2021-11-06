It's Your Last Chance to Snag This Hoover Pet Vacuum Cleaner for Just $59 at Walmart
Black Friday may still be a few weeks away, but you can already score major holiday savings at Walmart.
Earlier this week, the retailer kicked off its popular Black Friday Deals for Days promotion, which features three rounds of markdowns throughout the month. A quick look through the first round of deals in Walmart's Black Friday ad shows steep savings across home, toys, and electronics. But if your floors always seem to be covered in pet hair, dust, and debris, one standout deal you won't want to miss is this powerful upright vacuum.
Right now, the Hoover WindTunnel Pet Upright Vacuum is marked down from $119 to $59. But this incredible deal won't last for much longer: The first installment of Walmart's Black Friday savings ends on November 7, so you have just one more day to save 50 percent on the customer-favorite vacuum.
Equipped with what the brand calls WindTunnel technology, the vacuum easily sucks up dirt and debris embedded in floors and carpets. Pet hair is no match for it, either — in fact, the vacuum is designed with pet owners in mind. Its reusable filter absorbs pet odors, and it comes with a pet upholstery tool and a crevice tool that target pet hair in hard-to-reach spaces. More handy attachments include a dusting brush and an extension wand.
Buy It! Hoover WindTunnel Pet Upright Vacuum, $59 (orig. $119); walmart.com
To help speed up the cleaning process, the vacuum has a 1.5-liter dirt cup. The extra-large capacity means spending less time emptying out all the debris. Even better, the bagless vacuum has a bottom-release cup, so you won't have to worry about creating a mess when it's time to empty it out.
Customers claim the top-rated vacuum has strong suction power and that it's great for picking up pet (and human) hair. One reviewer was shocked that it picked up more debris from their carpet than a professional cleaning service did.
Head to Walmart to shop the Hoover WindTunnel Pet Upright Vacuum for half off before the deal ends tomorrow.
