Amazon Shoppers Say This Upright Vacuum Sucks Up More Dust Than a Bissell, and It's on Sale
If you're looking for a new vacuum that can handle your next spring cleaning project, Amazon shoppers believe this popular Hoover upright option is up to the task. Plus, it's $25 off right now.
The Hoover Windtunnel Air vacuum is designed to easily move around your home with a swivel steering mechanism. Simply twist the handle to rotate the vacuum head to get underneath tables, go around chairs, and reach into corners. It also features powerful Windtunnel 3 technology, which has three types of suction to remove dirt, hair, and dust with ease.
And if you're looking for something that can handle hardwood floors and carpet, you're in luck because the vacuum can move from one to the other without stopping thanks to a multi-floor brush roll. When you're finished using the vacuum, just empty the dust canister and rinse the filter with water.
While the vacuum is in stock at Amazon and on sale for $175 as of publication, we've noticed its availability has been fluctuating. If you don't see it available now, check back soon — and add it to your cart ASAP if it is.
Buy It! Hoover Windtunnel Air Steerable Upright Vacuum, $175.31 (orig. $199.99); amazon.com
Now's the time to snag this popular upright vacuum cleaner: Not only is it on sale, but it also picks up allergens such as pet dander and pollen particles from your floors and upholstery, making it a great tool to use when spring allergies are at an all-time high. The accessories, including a 14-foot stretch hose and crevice tool, can even help clean hard-to-reach areas such as ceiling fans, window panes, and baseboards.
More than 3,000 Amazon shoppers have given the vacuum a perfect rating, with some reviewers comparing it to more expensive name-brand models, saying that it works "better than a Dyson." One shopper was so impressed by its performance that they gave their Dyson "to Goodwill."
Another wrote that they used their old Bissell vacuum right before testing their new Hoover upright version and couldn't "believe the pet hair and dust it picked up on a carpet [that was] just vacuumed."
Head to Amazon to add the Hoover vacuum to your cart while it's still in stock and discounted, or check out other best-selling options here.
