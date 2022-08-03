A Hoover Vacuum That Leaves Shoppers 'Appalled by How Much' Mess It Picks Up Is on Sale for $138 at Amazon
Sometimes the hardest part about vacuuming is maneuvering around large pieces of furniture. The tugging and pulling end up being a mini workout, and chances are you're not looking to sweat unnecessarily during this major heat wave. Avoid the tug of war and opt for this Hoover upright vacuum cleaner that makes cleaning a breeze — and by the way, it's on sale at Amazon.
The Hoover WindTunnel Air Steerable Upright Vacuum is super popular among Amazon shoppers thanks to its impressive suction power, lightweight build, and easy-to-steer head.
It's no wonder this Hoover has earned more than 3,200 five-star ratings from people who swear it's the "best vacuum on the market — period" while others compare it to an expensive Dyson. In fact, one reviewer said, "This Hoover is working out so well, I am giving my Dyson to Goodwill."
Buy It! Hoover WindTunnel Air Steerable Upright Vacuum, $137.80 (orig. $199.99); amazon.com
Designed with maneuverability in mind, the Hoover vacuum makes it super easy to clean around the sofa, dining table, and even your napping pets thanks to its extremely steerable head that can twist to both the left and right and far further than the run-of-the-mill vacuum — with minimal effort. It also has a low-profile build that allows the cleaner to get under tight spaces, like the couch or coffee table.
And no matter what's hiding under there, rest assured that the Hoover WindTunnel can pick it up. The vacuum will pull in hair and dirt deep in your carpet's fibers as well as dust bunnies camping out on your hardwoods or tiles via three suction channels and 1,300 watts of power. Read: Less work for you.
However, if you also want to clean surfaces above your floors, this vacuum can do those tasks, too. The vacuum comes with a bristled wand that simply attaches to the long 12-foot stretch hose to get hard-to-reach areas like the top of your blinds, ceiling corners, and air vents.
"Let me tell you, I was appalled by how much [junk] this thing picked up the first time I used it," wrote one Amazon shopper. "I didn't know whether to be in awe or disgusted... or both." They also appreciated the vacuum's lightweight design and said it is "easier to maneuver" than their previous vacuum.
Another person who spent hours researching vacuums before taking the plunge said, "I love that it swivels as it allows me to get around furniture legs and in tight spaces. It has a powerful suction and the canister is very easy to snap off and empty."
Stop struggling with your vacuum and get the Hoover WindTunnel Air Steerable while it's 31 percent off at Amazon.
