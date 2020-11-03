The Deep-Cleaning Vacuum Target Shoppers Love Is Already $70 Off for Black Friday

While Black Friday may still be a few weeks away, plenty of early deals are up for grabs ahead of the big day. If there were ever a time to keep an eye out for top cleaning items you’ve been waiting to snag at discount, it’s now. Target just marked down tons of vacuum cleaners, like this top-rated one from Hoover for $70 off.
One of the retailer's highest-rated vacuums, the Hoover WindTunnel Air Steerable Bagless Upright Vacuum Cleaner has racked up hundreds of glowing reviews from Target shoppers. The perfect addition to larger households, it comes equipped with three channels of deep cleaning suction that can remove even the toughest dirt and grime. The flexible design allows it to swivel around furniture with the flick of your wrist, and it even reclines all the way down to the floor to clean underneath.
That's not all — the built-in wand detaches so you can reach smaller spaces and corners, and the no-scuff bumper ensures the vacuum will never leave behind scratches or marks, whether you’re moving it across carpets or hardwood floors. What’s more, the lightweight design makes carrying it up and down the stairs a breeze.
Buy It! Hoover WindTunnel Air Steerable Bagless Upright Vacuum Cleaner, $119.99 (was $189.99); target.com
One Target shopper loves using the vacuum for cleaning anywhere from their stairs to drape curtains. Others made note of how the bagless design makes emptying the dust chamber hassle-free.
“I borrowed my friend's [Hoover] vacuum and I have to say I didn’t want to give it back,” wrote one reviewer. “It’s perfect for cleaning all areas, including carpet, floors, and furniture. It removes all pet hair and cleans like no other. The suction is amazing, and I recommend this product to anyone who wants a great vacuum for the price. [It] turns around corners like a charm.”
You can grab the Hoover Upright Vacuum Cleaner while it’s down to just $120 right now at Target — but only for the next couple of days.