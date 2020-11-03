The Deep-Cleaning Vacuum Target Shoppers Love Is Already $70 Off for Black Friday

One of the retailer's highest-rated vacuums, the Hoover WindTunnel Air Steerable Bagless Upright Vacuum Cleaner has racked up hundreds of glowing reviews from Target shoppers. The perfect addition to larger households, it comes equipped with three channels of deep cleaning suction that can remove even the toughest dirt and grime. The flexible design allows it to swivel around furniture with the flick of your wrist, and it even reclines all the way down to the floor to clean underneath.